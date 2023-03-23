An Intrinsic Calculation For Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) Suggests It's 44% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad is RM1.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad is estimated to be 44% undervalued based on current share price of RM1.10

Analyst price target for TCHONG is RM0.97 which is 50% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM188.2m RM181.1m RM203.9m RM221.6m RM237.5m RM251.9m RM265.4m RM278.1m RM290.4m RM302.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.71% Est @ 7.16% Est @ 6.09% Est @ 5.33% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 4.43% Est @ 4.17% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 20% RM157 RM127 RM119 RM108 RM97.1 RM86.1 RM75.9 RM66.5 RM58.0 RM50.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM946m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 20%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM303m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (20%– 3.6%) = RM2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.0b÷ ( 1 + 20%)10= RM327m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 20%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto market.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three important factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does TCHONG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

