An Intrinsic Calculation For Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued

The projected fair value for Silk Logistics Holdings is AU$3.03 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Silk Logistics Holdings' AU$1.85 share price signals that it might be 39% undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$20.0m AU$39.5m AU$30.0m AU$24.9m AU$22.1m AU$20.5m AU$19.6m AU$19.1m AU$18.9m AU$18.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.93% Est @ -11.25% Est @ -7.27% Est @ -4.49% Est @ -2.54% Est @ -1.17% Est @ -0.22% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 10% AU$18.2 AU$32.5 AU$22.5 AU$16.9 AU$13.7 AU$11.5 AU$10.0 AU$8.8 AU$7.9 AU$7.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$149m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$19m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (10%– 2.0%) = AU$237m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$237m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= AU$90m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$239m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.9, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Silk Logistics Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.622. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Silk Logistics Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Logistics industry.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SLH.

