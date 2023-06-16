An Intrinsic Calculation For Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIPT) Suggests It's 21% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Quipt Home Medical is CA$9.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Quipt Home Medical's CA$7.12 share price signals that it might be 21% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 34% lower than Quipt Home Medical's analyst price target of US$13.69

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIPT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.54m US$14.2m US$16.4m US$16.7m US$17.0m US$17.3m US$17.6m US$17.9m US$18.2m US$18.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.71% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 1.77% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 1.78% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$6.1 US$12.4 US$13.4 US$12.7 US$12.0 US$11.4 US$10.8 US$10.3 US$9.8 US$9.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$108m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$19m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.8%) = US$353m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$353m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$177m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$285m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$7.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Quipt Home Medical as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.901. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Quipt Home Medical

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for QIPT.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Quipt Home Medical, we've compiled three additional factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Quipt Home Medical (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for QIPT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

