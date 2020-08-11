An Intrinsic Calculation For Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Suggests It's 36% Undervalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$23.1m AU$23.5m AU$23.8m AU$24.3m AU$24.7m AU$25.3m AU$25.8m AU$26.3m AU$26.9m AU$27.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.83% Est @ 1.96% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 2.21% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% AU$21.4 AU$20.2 AU$19.1 AU$18.0 AU$17.1 AU$16.2 AU$15.3 AU$14.5 AU$13.8 AU$13.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$168m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$28m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.3%) = AU$516m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$516m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= AU$245m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$413m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$2.7, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Propel Funeral Partners as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.907. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

