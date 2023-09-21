An Intrinsic Calculation For NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Suggests It's 23% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NXP Semiconductors fair value estimate is US$254

NXP Semiconductors' US$195 share price signals that it might be 23% undervalued

The US$233 analyst price target for NXPI is 8.2% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the September share price for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.54b US$3.62b US$4.21b US$4.65b US$4.97b US$5.25b US$5.48b US$5.69b US$5.88b US$6.05b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.97% Est @ 5.53% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 2.96% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$3.2k US$3.0k US$3.2k US$3.3k US$3.2k US$3.1k US$2.9k US$2.8k US$2.6k US$2.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$30b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.1b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.2%) = US$87b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$87b÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$36b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$66b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$195, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NXP Semiconductors as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.428. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NXP Semiconductors

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For NXP Semiconductors, we've compiled three further elements you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for NXPI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

