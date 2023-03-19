An Intrinsic Calculation For Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Suggests It's 47% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is RM2.73 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's RM1.45 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

Analyst price target for MATRIX is RM1.82 which is 33% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM195.0m RM237.3m RM276.0m RM310.4m RM340.8m RM367.9m RM392.2m RM414.6m RM435.6m RM455.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 29.52% Est @ 21.74% Est @ 16.29% Est @ 12.47% Est @ 9.80% Est @ 7.93% Est @ 6.62% Est @ 5.71% Est @ 5.07% Est @ 4.62% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM173 RM188 RM194 RM194 RM190 RM182 RM173 RM163 RM152 RM142

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM456m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM5.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM5.3b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM1.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM3.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.5, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.103. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad, there are three pertinent elements you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does MATRIX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

