An Intrinsic Calculation For Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Suggests It's 30% Undervalued

Lindsay Australia's estimated fair value is AU$1.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$1.14 suggests Lindsay Australia is potentially 30% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 2.1% higher than Lindsay Australia's analyst price target of AU$1.59

Does the August share price for Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$53.9m AU$37.7m AU$34.9m AU$33.3m AU$32.5m AU$32.1m AU$32.0m AU$32.2m AU$32.5m AU$32.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ -7.34% Est @ -4.54% Est @ -2.57% Est @ -1.20% Est @ -0.24% Est @ 0.44% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.24% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% AU$49.9 AU$32.3 AU$27.7 AU$24.5 AU$22.1 AU$20.2 AU$18.7 AU$17.3 AU$16.2 AU$15.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$244m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$33m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.0%) = AU$557m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$557m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= AU$257m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$502m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lindsay Australia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.203. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lindsay Australia

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Transportation market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Lindsay Australia, we've put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does LAU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

