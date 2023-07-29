An Intrinsic Calculation For Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Huron Consulting Group fair value estimate is US$181

Huron Consulting Group's US$93.65 share price signals that it might be 48% undervalued

The US$102 analyst price target for HURN is 44% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$121.6m US$145.2m US$165.8m US$183.3m US$198.1m US$210.5m US$221.0m US$230.2m US$238.3m US$245.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 26.80% Est @ 19.39% Est @ 14.21% Est @ 10.58% Est @ 8.04% Est @ 6.26% Est @ 5.01% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.11% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$112 US$124 US$131 US$134 US$134 US$132 US$128 US$123 US$118 US$113

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$246m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = US$4.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.2b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$1.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$93.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Huron Consulting Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Huron Consulting Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Huron Consulting Group, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

