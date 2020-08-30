An Intrinsic Calculation For Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued

How far off is Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Epwin Group

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£21.8m UK£22.9m UK£23.8m UK£24.5m UK£25.1m UK£25.6m UK£26.1m UK£26.6m UK£27.0m UK£27.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Est @ 4.98% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.51% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 1.85% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.44% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 14% UK£19.1 UK£17.6 UK£16.0 UK£14.5 UK£13.0 UK£11.6 UK£10.4 UK£9.3 UK£8.2 UK£7.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£127m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£27m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (14%– 1.2%) = UK£216m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£216m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= UK£58m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£185m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears quite good value at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Epwin Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.856. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Story continues