An Intrinsic Calculation For Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Suggests It's 28% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Applied Industrial Technologies fair value estimate is US$218

Applied Industrial Technologies is estimated to be 28% undervalued based on current share price of US$157

Peers of Applied Industrial Technologies are currently trading on average at a 49% premium

Does the September share price for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$368.2m US$408.7m US$442.8m US$471.6m US$496.0m US$517.2m US$536.1m US$553.2m US$569.1m US$584.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 14.81% Est @ 11.01% Est @ 8.35% Est @ 6.49% Est @ 5.19% Est @ 4.28% Est @ 3.64% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.66% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% US$342 US$352 US$355 US$351 US$343 US$332 US$319 US$306 US$292 US$279

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$584m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.2%) = US$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$11b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= US$5.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$8.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$157, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Applied Industrial Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.107. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Applied Industrial Technologies

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 2 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for AIT.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Applied Industrial Technologies, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Applied Industrial Technologies . Future Earnings: How does AIT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

