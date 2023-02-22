Intrauterine Devices Market Size Worth US$ 5.58 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Intrauterine Devices Market is expected to clock US$ 5.58 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period.  This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Intrauterine Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global intrauterine devices market has been analysed from four different perspectives – Product, Age, End User, and Region

Download PDF Brochure of Intrauterine Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/intrauterine-devices-market/8232

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation

The two primary categories of IUDs are:

  • Copper IUDs

  • Hormonal IUDs

To prevent pregnancy, hormonal IUDs produce a little quantity of progestin, which thickens cervical mucus and thins the lining of the uterus. Because copper ions are harmful to sperm and can obstruct conception, copper IUDs function by discharging them into the uterus. IUDs are long-lasting and reversible, making it easy for a medical expert to take them out when a user wants to become pregnant. IUDs that release progesterone, like Mirena and Skyla, can delay pregnancy for three to five years. With copper IUDs like Paragard, which don't make hormones, pregnancy can be prevented for up to 10 years. Both products work by creating an unfavourable environment for sperm to prevent pregnancy.

Excerpts from ‘By Age Segmentation’

The intrauterine devices market based on age are segmented into:

  • 15-24 years

  • 20-30 years

  • Equal or more than 40 Years

IUDs are an extremely effective and long-lasting method of birth control that is rising in popularity among young women between ages 15 to 24. They are useful for women who might not be ready for long-term birth control methods like sterilization or injections of contraceptives. IUDs are a popular choice for women in their 20s and 30s because they are highly effective, long-lasting, and don't require daily monitoring as the contraceptive pill does. As a result, these women prefer them.

Since IUDs can successfully prevent pregnancies for women who have had the children they want or do not want anymore, they are also used by women in their 40s and older.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation

The intrauterine devices market based on end user are segmented into:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

In the intrauterine device (IUD) industry, the primary categories include medical professionals and general customers. IUDs can be prescribed and implanted for individuals by a variety of healthcare professionals, including hospitals, clinics, and gynaecologists.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The IUD market is mainly divided into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Due to the existence of numerous major companies, the high knowledge and acceptance of IUDs, and the advantageous reimbursement policies in these regions, North America and Europe are anticipated to have the greatest share of the market. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly, nevertheless, as a result of expanding family planning awareness, population growth, and government programs to encourage the use of IUDs.

Quick Buy - Intrauterine Devices Market Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8232

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

The regional expansion, product introductions, and approval of those products, as well as their improvement in already-existing technology, are all influenced by certain rival competitors. These players develop product strategies, work with other businesses to meet aesthetic requirements, and control their market shares for intrauterine devices. This accelerates the market for intrauterine devices growth and gives other businesses additional alternatives. The key companies operating the global intrauterine devices market are:

  • Abbvie Inc (Allergan Plc)

  • Bayer AG

  • CooperSurgical Inc.

  • DKT International

  • EUROGINE, S.L.

  • Mona Lisa NV

  • Pregna International Limited

  • Prosan International BV

  • SMB Corporation of India

  • Melba AG

  • Ocon Medical Ltd.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL INTRAUTERINE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Hormonal IUDs

    2. Copper IUDs

  6. GLOBAL INTRAUTERINE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY AGE

    1. 15-24 Years

    2. 20-30 Years

    3. Equal or more than 40 years

TOC Continued….

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


Latest Stories

  • Steve Bannon's ex-lawyers sue him over nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills

    The law firm represented Stephen Bannon when he defied the January 6 committee's subpoena and wa charged over a border wall fundraising scheme.

  • Elon Musk's lawyers are making closing arguments in a trial over his $56 billion pay package that could be decided as soon as today

    The drummer of a heavy metal band alleged Elon Musk's pay package goes "beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment." He sued to get the plan rescinded.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Athena Strand’s mother sues FedEx, contractor, driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl

    The wrongful death lawsuit accuses FedEx and Big Topspin, a delivery contracting company, of negligence in its hiring and management of employees.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Europe slashed winter gas use amid energy crisis

    European countries slashed their gas use from August to January, as unusually warm weather curbed household heating, soaring prices curtailed industrial output and governments launched emergency measures to contain the energy crisis. Overall gas use in the 27-nation European Union plunged by 19.3% from August to January compared with the five-year average for the same period, according to data published on Tuesday by EU statistics office Eurostat. Lower gas consumption has helped EU countries near the end of winter with their storage caverns unusually full - increasing confidence that they will avoid shortages.

  • Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

  • UPDATE 2-Fire-damaged Freeport LNG gets U.S. approval for partial restart

    Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, said on Tuesday that federal regulators had approved it to partially restart commercial operations at its Texas plant after an outage that lasted more than eight months. Gas processing was halted as federal regulators reviewed its operations and staffing. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the partial restart of two of the three gas-liquefaction units, two storage tanks, and a single tanker berth, a filing showed on Tuesday.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    US natural gas prices fell as much as 10% to a low of $2.06 per million BTUs on Tuesday, representing a decline of 79% from its August high.

  • How Supreme Court Justices Responded to a Lawsuit That Could Upend the Internet

    Justices appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs in Gonzalez v. Google, which seeks to hold YouTube liable for ISIS content on the streaming platform.

  • Hyundai supplier plans $300M metal stamping plant, 740 jobs

    A company that stamps metal auto parts will invest $300 million to build a 740-employee plant near Savannah, becoming the fifth Hyundai Motor Group supplier to locate in the region. Sewon Precision Industry Co. said Tuesday that it would locate its plant in Rincon, a Savannah suburb in Georgia's Effingham County. Sewon already has a stamping plant in LaGrange, near the Kia plant in West Point and the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Romania's BSOG: additional tax prevents it from boosting offshore gas production

    Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP , is being prevented from increasing gas production at its offshore project by an additional solidarity tax, its chief executive said on Tuesday. BSOG, which began production in June 2022, currently covers 12% of Romania's annual gas consumption and has the ability to boost output to 15%, but it expressed concerns about an European Union solidarity tax on top of already existing windfall levies in place. "You should not have a windfall tax on top of a windfall tax," BSOG executive Mark Beacom told an energy seminar.

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • Mastercard and Visa to be hit with £7.5bn compensation claim

    The global payment giants Mastercard and Visa are facing the latest in a string of multibillion-pound competition lawsuits with the launch of a potentially vast class action claim on behalf of British companies. Sky News has learnt that Harcus Parker, a London-based commercial litigation law firm, is close to filing what it believes will be among the biggest competition compensation claims in UK history. The filing, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), will allege that Mastercard and Visa overcharged businesses for so-called multilateral interchange fees (MIFs), which are paid by businesses to their banks to accept payment by credit or debit card.

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • Beaten-up Adani stocks have now fallen below $100 billion in market value after coming under short-seller attack

    Adani stocks have shed $136 billion in value, per Bloomberg, as the Indian conglomerate struggles to reassure investors after short-seller Hindenburg's report.