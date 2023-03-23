Intraocular Lenses Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Phacoemulsification Drives Adoption of Foldable Lenses
Global Market for Intraocular Lenses
Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraocular Lenses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intraocular Lenses Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intraocular Lenses estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Premium segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Intraocular Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
