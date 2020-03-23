Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions (ATH:INKAT) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of Negative 31% In The Last Three Years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions (ATH:INKAT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 77% in three years, versus a market return of about 3.6%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 44% in a year. Even worse, it's down 57% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 34% in the same time.

Given that Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions grew revenue at 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 39% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ATSE:INKAT Income Statement, March 23rd 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions's TSR of was a loss of 31% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions shareholders are down 44% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Intracom Constructions Societe Anonyme Technical and Steel Constructions (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GR exchanges.

