Intoxicated election night advice?

The committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol dug into how former President Donald Trump was involved in efforts to overturn the election. The belongings of two missing men were found underwater in the Amazon. And it's hot. Really hot. We've got the forecast.

👋 Heyo! I'm Laura Davis, today's Monday, and here's the news you need to know.

But first, some inspiration to shoot your shot. 👩‍🎓 Getting admitted to one Ivy League school is a momentous feat in and of itself for any high school student. This Florida teen got into all of them.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Jan. 6 hearing: Trump pressed on voter fraud claims despite pushback

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, in the second of eight public hearings, dug into the details Monday of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Some of Trump’s top campaign advisers told the committee during depositions that they discouraged the president from declaring victory prematurely on election night. Testimony from campaign insiders suggested Trump listened to Rudy Giuliani, who witnesses said was drunk, about how to react to the election results instead of advisers who had told him he lost. Trump persisted in claiming election fraud, a campaign that ended with the Jan. 6 insurrection, committee members said. Monday's hearing also included a panel of witnesses that debunked conspiracy theories about a “suitcase” full of ballots in Georgia and claims that thousands of dead voters cast ballots in Pennsylvania. Get the full recap here.

Story continues

Millions bake as heat wave moves east

More than 100 million Americans were under some form of heat warning or advisory Monday as a withering, potentially record-breaking heat wave made its way toward the central and eastern U.S. The heat moved east after scorching portions of the West late last week and over the weekend. Phoenix, Las Vegas and Denver were among cities posting record temperatures. Southerly winds were expected to push hot and humid air into the eastern two-thirds of the nation through Wednesday, and temperatures could top 10 to 30 degrees above normal, forecasters warned. And just in case you need permission to chill on the couch in front of a fan: "Limit strenuous outdoor activities and sun exposure!" the National Weather Service in Chicago warned. Meanwhile, a weather switcheroo is expected in the West. After a weekend of record-breaking heat, a strong cold front was expected to bring cooler temperatures across much of California and the Great Basin on Monday. Read more here.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

How Title IX changed sports for women over the past 50 years

This June marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the landmark law that banned sex-based discrimination in schools. Initially introduced in hopes of getting more women into graduate schools, the law today is most commonly associated instead with athletics because of its seismic impact on women's sports. When the law passed, fewer than 300,000 girls played high school sports and 32,000 played in college. The exponential increase in girls’ and women’s participation over the past five decades, and the explosion in popularity of women’s college and professional sports, can be directly linked to the law. But did you know Title IX offers a host of other protections, too? Most people still don’t fully understand how the legislation works, or what it all entails. Keep reading to see the law's impact on the field and in classrooms.

Title IX aimed to get women into grad schools. Over 50 years, it shaped college sports.

S&P 500 enters bear market territory for the first time in 2 years

The bear is growling on Wall Street. Monday’s stock market drop officially put the S&P 500 stock index in a bear market, meaning it has declined 20% or more from its January peak. The S&P 500 closed down 151 points, or 3.87%, on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 876 points, or 2.79%. The Nasdaq Composite, which already hit the bear market threshold prior to Monday, closed down 531 points, or 4.68%. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to around 3.375%, the highest level in over a decade. Yields on 2-year Treasury notes hovered slightly below 10-year Treasuries at 3.363%. Monday’s sell-off is a continuation of Friday’s, which came after May’s Consumer Price Index report revealed that inflation had not peaked, sparking fears that the Fed could raise interest rates by more than 50 basis points at its meeting later this week. Read more here.

Real quick

Belongings of 2 missing men found submerged in Amazon

Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river. Federal Police officers said Sunday they had discovered items they identified as the belongings of both missing men, including a health card and clothes of Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian Indigenous expert. The backpack, which was identified as belonging to freelance journalist Dom Phillips of Britain, was found tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter said. It is the end of the rainy season in the region and part of the forest is flooded. Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen June 5 near the entrance to the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. They were returning alone by boat on the Itaquai to Atalaia do Norte but never arrived. A fisherman, the only suspect in the disappearance, has been arrested. Read more here.

Brazilian actress Lucelia Santos takes holds a poster with the images of British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and expert on indigenous affairs Bruno Araujo Pereira following their disappearance in the Amazon, during a protest in Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Federal Police and military forces are carrying out searches and investigations into the disappearance of Phillips and Pereira in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, a remote area of the Amazon rainforest in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 hearings, heat wave, Title IX, missing men in the Amazon. It's Monday's news.