Intouch Insight to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX)(OTCQX:INXSF), a leading provider in Customer Experience Management software and services, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST. Cameron Watt (President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday/Thursday, December 8/9, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43692

With the recent announcements of strong Q3 growth and the Q4 acquisition of SeeLevel HX, a Georgia-based customer experience measurement company "there is growing excitement regarding Intouch's growth trajectory," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The company is positioned well and looks forward to exceeding its pre-pandemic revenues in 2022."

If you would like to watch Cameron Watt's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS Platform, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

Contact:

Cathy Smith

Chief Financial Officer

csmith@intouchinsight.com

613-270-7916

