Intishaal Al Timimi Steps Down as Chief of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival but Stays On in Advisory Role

Intishal Al Timimi, founder and chief of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival, is stepping down from the fest’s top leadership role.

Al Timimi had joined the festival when it launched in 2017 in the Red Sea resort town of El Gouna, 250 miles south of Cairo, and rapidly put the event on the international festival map, proving its mettle in promoting the cream of the region’s cinematic crop, while also providing key support in nurturing new works through the informal CineGouna market. Going forward, he will will continue to work closely with the festival as a member of its international advisory board. His new role is that of strategic advisor “under which he will continue to offer guidance to the team and help develop the event,” the festival’s statement said.

The fest was created by Egyptian telecom billionaire Naguib Sawiris whose brother Samih built the El Gouna resort.

“I would like, on behalf of each one of us at El Gouna Film Festival, to express our deepest appreciation to Intishal Al-Timimi for his outstanding leadership and countless contributions,” stated Samih Sawiris.

“His passion for cinema and commitment to excellence have been instrumental to the positioning of GFF. We are very grateful for the profound impact Intishal has had as Festival Director on GFF’s growth and identity and I am delighted that he continues to be part of the festival in another strategic role,” he added.

Amr Mansi, who is the festival’s co-founder, will continue to lead the El Gouna fest team as executive Director. Egyptian producer, director and mentor Marianne Khoury, who was appointed artistic director last year, is staying on board along with the festival’s head of programming Andrew Mohsen “to ensure a seamless transition” for the the fest’s upcoming seventh edition scheduled to take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2024.

