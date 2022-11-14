Interview With the Vampire season 1 finale recap: You're invited to the Mardi Gras massacre

Sara Netzley
·9 min read
Interview With the Vampire season 1 finale recap: You're invited to the Mardi Gras massacre

That's season 1 of Interview With the Vampire in the books, and what an episode to leave us with. Let's recap!

Lestat (Sam Reid) has his little family locked together in misery, and the only way out that Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Loius (Jacob Anderson) can see is murrrderrrr.

Louis tells Daniel (Eric Bogosian) that it's possible to kill a vampire. You can starve him. Feed him the blood of the dead. Burn him. Decapitate him. The trick is getting the drop on a vampire who's older, stronger, and quicker. So Claudia gets to plotting and occasionally shares her plans with Louis telepathically.

Rumors about the three weird siblings have gripped the city, and one night a visibly ill man arrives on their doorstep with a letter begging the "angels" in residence to help him. All Lestat helps him to is a quick death, although he can't even enjoy the blood because it's crawling with cancer.

The man's appearance is a sign that they really do need to get out of town. Lestat orders Louis and Claudia to "clean up the mess and come to coffin" so they can plan their exit.

Claudia? She's smart. Her plan depends on an adoring Louis keeping Lestat distracted, but she knows how easily he can fall back under Lestat's spell. "You spend an hour alone with him, and you're breathing in sync together." Louis promises to carry out his part of the plan without losing sight of their goal.

Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Later, as Louis decorates their Christmas tree (the vampires have a Christmas tree!!), Lestat muses about Greece as a possible new location. "Sun worshippers. Hot springs. Those who must be kept." *cue book reader freak-out* But no, Buenos Aires is what Lestat wants. Then he drops a line on Claudia that's taken straight from Anne Rice's book: "You irritate me. Your very presence irritates me."

Since the end is in sight, she lets it roll off her back and executes the next stage of her scheme: throw the doors to their home open to the citizens curious about the alleged fountain of youth inside. Starve themselves beforehand. Choose the most beautiful, gluttonous ones to feast on. Leave town as fast as they can afterward.

Please note: this stage of their plotting happens in a cinema showing a newsreel about Hitler's movements in Europe, and when a man objects to their chatter, Lestat telepathically forces him to slap himself over and over. Oh, to have that power over people checking their phones in a dark movie theater!

It's New Year's Eve now, and Claudia suggests Mardi Gras for their feast. So off they go to their political crony Tom Anderson (Chris Stack) to offer obscene amounts of money to disrupt the Krewe of Raj's three years of planning to make Lestat king of Mardi Gras. Anderson scoffs at the idea of Lestat as the king, but an avalanche of bribes does the trick, along with a new boat for Anderson's coffin-shipping business.

In the present, Daniel applauds Louis for plotting to seduce the seducer as he reviews a newspaper clipping about the Mardi Gras murders and side-eyes Rashid (Assad Zaman). As we saw last week, Daniel's memory's been unlocked, and he's trying to unravel the mystery of Rashid, who's maybe not a rent boy after all.

Mardi Gras arrives. Lestat presides over the festivities from the Krewe of Raj float, where he's at his most flamboyant, gleefully chomping on a (thankfully fake) infant in front of the crowds of horrified parade-goers.

At the lavish ball afterward, the trio stalks the crowd to choose their meals. Claudia introduces Lestat to twin brothers who smell delicious thanks to the rosemary garden in their yard. Alas, one of them's about to ingest Claudia's poison and, hopefully, kill Lestat.

Louis' conflicted as Lestat preens his way through the party, both loving him and wanting him dead. But something's off. Lestat's gaze lingers suspiciously, and Louis hears disembodied voices, as if another vampire's around. He chalks it up to the dome that creates a whispering gallery and joins Lestat for a quiet moment on the balcony.

Then they take a last turn on the dance floor, kissing as the whole party watches. It's bold stuff for 1939, and just like that, Louis' heart is entirely full of Lestat again. What Claudia worried about came to pass.

Interview with the Vampire
Interview with the Vampire

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt on 'Interview With the Vampire'

Claudia cuts in to get Louis back in the game. She mind-talks that one of the twins has been drugged. It's time, even if Louis' having second thoughts.

At the after-party, the chosen victims gather to hear their hosts reveal their ages: Claudia is 36. Louis is 61. Lestat is 179. But there is no fountain of youth, only vampires dressed in white and drenched in blood. It's vicious, with Claudia spitting out an eyeball and Louis ripping a man's jaw clean off. No one survives.

As things wind down, Lestat hears the twins screaming and heads upstairs to find one already dead. Claudia says she saved the other lavender-scented twin for him.

And here's where Lestat's own plans unfold. He's secretly made Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari) a vampire, and she's been eavesdropping on Louis and Claudia through all of their plotting. Everybody dramatically hisses —What We Do in the Shadows spoofed it for a reason!—and Antoinette tries to force Claudia to drink from the dead twin.

Second twist! Claudia anticipated Lestat's move and is a step ahead. She knew Lestat would make a point of eating Tom Anderson, so she poisoned him too. "Always the petty slights with you, Uncle Les," she chides.

Claudia shoves a fireplace poker through Antoinette's chest as Lestat vomits up the dead blood and collapses. Louis drops to his knees next to him, holding Lestat from behind in a reversal of their positions during their first sexual encounter in the pilot.

While Lestat used his teeth on Louis's neck then, Louis uses a human weapon now. Remember that Chekhov's sword cane I mentioned in the pilot? He unsheaths it now.

"I have loved you with all myself," Lestat gasps. "I'm happy it was you here with me." And with that, Louis cuts his throat. It's not a decapitation, but Louis and Claudia are free.

Claudia dips her pen in Lestat's blood to record his dying words. They were in French, and in the present, Rashid translates: "Put me in my coffin, Louis, Louis."

Daniel, meanwhile, shows that he deserved that MasterClass, observing that Louis' not telling the full story. Several more pages of Claudia's journal are missing here, but Daniel read enough to have a guess: Claudia and Louis had a fierce argument about whether to burn Lestat's body. The other victims went into the incinerator (Antoinette while she was still alive—never cross Claudia!), but Louis refuses to do that to his former love. Instead they stuffed his body into a trunk and put it out with the garbage.

The garbage that goes to the dump.

The dump that's crawling with rats

Louis and Daniel both know that a vampire can survive on rats, and in fact we see a shot of Lestat's withered arm snaking out of the trunk to grab a four-legged snack from the garbage heap.

So Claudia and Louis skip town on Tom Anderson's coffin ship and head for Europe with the bitter knowledge that Loius once again chose Lestat simmering between them.

Daniel presses for the full details—and while he's at it, he's got some questions about Rashid too, like how did someone so slight have no physical effects after Louis drank from him? Louis refuses to answer, and Daniel taunts that Louis' still a pimp paying someone to sit and listen to him talk, just like their first attempt in San Franciso. Since it's not an honest reckoning, Daniel says he'll settle for a huge payday instead, the kind a good pimp would provide.

The verbal attacks have Louis starting to disassociate, and in the background, Rashid calmly removes his gloves, pulls out his contacts, and starts to float. When Daniel asks what's different in this interview compared to 1973, Rashid replies from midair, "This time I won't save your life."

His eyes glow with vampiric light as he floats to a bookshelf to retrieve a collection of brittle clippings advertising the Théâtre des Vampires, explaining that the sun has no power over a 514-year-old vampire.

Then Louis stands and introduces the vampire Armand. "The love of my life."

Blood droplets

  • Whew. What a season. As a piece of entertainment, it worked on all fronts, from the exquisite casting of the leads to the perfectly proportioned mix of romance, gore, violence, camp, and humor. Book purists, I hear you, but how much fun was it to see the characters we love grappling with variations on Rice's themes in plotlines that had the ability to surprise us? The queer storytelling, the focus on Louis and Claudia's experience of both overt and direct racism, the deepening of Daniel's journalist character… it all worked to bloody good effect.

  • Things I'll miss until Interview With the Vampire returns for season 2: The opulent costumes. The cacophony of the opening credits. The different levels Jacob Anderson brings to Louis from scene to scene. Eric Bogosian's weary intelligence. Sam Reid's bratty, sexy, scary Lestat. The lightning bolts of unexpected humor and stomach-churning violence. All of it, really.

  • Also, can we take a moment to appreciate Lestat complimenting the Nazi's tailoring? How perfectly him, as is the slogan for his Raj float: "Let them eat king cake."

  • As we head into season 2, we've got so many delicious questions to ponder. What happened to Claudia? Is Bruce still out there somewhere? Would Armand have stayed undercover if the interview had gone well? And where is Lestat, like, RIGHT NOW? Guess we'll find out next season. Until then, blood bags!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it