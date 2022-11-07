Interview With the Vampire recap: Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way

Sara Netzley
·9 min read
Interview With the Vampire recap: Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way

Our unhappy family just can't stay apart, can they?

Louis (Jacob Anderson) survived last week's high-speed encounter with the pavement, obviously, but it left him with shattered vertebrae, a punctured lung, temporary blindness in one eye, and terrifying dreams of falling. This time Claudia's (Bailey Bass) the one delivering birds to Louis.

Daniel (Eric Bogosian), however, is stuck on Lestat's surprise Superman-like flying skills.

"Not like Superman," Louis corrects him. "Superman is a fictional character."

Daniel's getting his Parkinson's treatment from Dr. Fareed Bhansali (Gopal Divan), Loius' personal physician, who continually insists "I'm not here" when Daniel tries to draw him into the interview.

Louis demonstrates that he's still reading Daniel's mind, asking if he still dreams about their 1973 encounter. Daniel confirms that he does, although he always wakes up before Louis' invitation back to his apartment. (Remember this — it's important later!) Then he pivots to what we're all interested in: what happened after Lestat's (Sam Reid) vicious attack?

Louis waxes philosophical, asking if we're the sum of our worst moments, and if we can be forgiven if we don't forgive others. Daniel has another word for it: Stockholm syndrome.

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

And in fact, the estrangement between the two vampires isn't permanent. A more mature, settled Claudia dedicates all her energy to Louis' rehabilitation, including bringing a goat into the house for Louis to practice chasing. (Listen for the off-camera sounds of the poor thing crashing around the house.) It may be the happiest we've ever seen Louis and Claudia.

Then Lestat turns back up with a wrapped copy of a 15th-century Book of Hours for Louis. Claudia refuses him entrance, and Louis punctuates her decision by tossing Lestat's coffin out the window to shatter on the pavement. As far as answers, that one's pretty clear.

Three years have passed when Lestat rolls up with a 25-horsepower car that he bought for Louis, claiming he's changed. "I'm nothing without you," he says. "I'm nothing without both of you."

Louis is unmoved until Lestat writes him his first composition in 100 years, singing and playing all the instruments himself. In the present, Daniel's understandably intrigued to hear Lestat's actual voice. What delicious evidence to bring to life the towering figure in Louis' story.

But Lestat's still a master manipulator; joining him on the recording is Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari), which sends Louis into a frothing rage. "Write me a song with your lover's voice in it? What the f--- is wrong with you?"

He swims the dang Mississippi River to find Lestat and Antoinette together in bed and orders her to leave. In the funniest exchange of the episode, she protests that it's her house, but Lestat tells her to bounce.

Although Louis tells Lestat that he hates him, in the present he describes the power of the vampire bond, explaining that it makes you believe there's nobody else on the planet. And that's why he and Lestat end up in a violent, passionate reunion while Antoinette listens outside, crying.

Now that Lestat's back home, there are rules: Kill Antoinette. Quit treating Claudia, now almost 33, like a child. And no more lies.

Lestat agrees, and Louis starts their new chapter by asking if Lestat had anything to do with Paul's death. Lestat vehemently denies it. Then Claudia asks about his maker, and Lestat smirks at the way they've forced his hand. Then he launches into his origin story.

The vampire's name was Magnus. He kidnapped Lestat and locked him in a tower with corpses that looked just like him. Magnus fed on him for a week, turned him, and promptly threw himself into a fire.

Lestat received no advice, no training. He struggled with the concept of drinking the blood of others and asked God to take this burden away. "But I have a capacity for enduring," he says in the understatement of the century. "It's why I don't particularly like being abandoned."

It's the most vulnerable we've ever seen him — but is he truly opening up, or is he giving the performance of his life? Knowing Lestat, it's 99.99 percent the latter.

While suspicious residents of the city have started leaving hexes on their doorstep, Louis' trying to get the two people in his life to love one another the way he loves them both. It doesn't go well.

Bailey Bass as Claudia, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Bailey Bass as Claudia, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC Bailey Bass as Claudia, Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt

Claudia has only contempt and sharp words for Lestat, while Lestat bends their conversation toward Claudia's human diet in a bid to drive a wedge between her and Louis. Then one night, Lestat comes home with a finger wrapped in a newspaper reporting on Antoinette's death. Claudia tosses the digit but keeps the ring.

Over chess, she taunts Lestat about his past great love, Nicolas, asking if Nicki killed himself like Magnus did, or if Lestat killed him like Antoinette and (almost) Louis. Lestat explains that Nicki died after they parted, and it took him a century to get over that loss.

The he turns down Loius' offer to hunt with him and steps out alone… to nearby Ponchatoula, where a newly nine-fingered Antoinette's not pleased to be living in hiding. (They didn't have DNA back then! Could Lestat not have taken a finger from one of his victims?)

"You fortify me against them," he tells Antoinette, but when her complaints get on his nerves, he grabs her neck near her prominent bite marks. Oh, girlfriend, you chose poorly.

This time it's Louis standing outside the window listening in, but he's not surprised at what Claudia's shown him. Of course the brat Lestat didn't do what he was told, and Louis' not going to give him the scene that he clearly wants.

This living situation isn't sustainable, so Claudia switches tactics, mind-talking to Louis to get him to leave and travel with her. (This happens in the middle of sex with Lestat, which is utterly perfect.)

Then one night on their favorite bench in Jackson Square, when Lestat's off with Antoinette, Claudia tells Louis it's time. The train leaves in an hour, and she's going to Prague, Bucharest, Varna. But Louis won't go with her.

"Hey sis," he says. "You don't need me. You think you do, but you don't." They hug and reluctantly part, but Claudia can't hide her excitement as she stows away in a train car full of live animals. After all, a Black girl wasn't allowed in first class in 1939.

And this is when, in San Francisco in 1973, Daniel asked Louis to turn him into a vampire. At the time Daniel thought Louis was wasting his gift, although he declines when Louis offers it to him now. Sure, it would cure his Parkinsons, but watching his daughters marry, divorce, die? No thanks. "Save it for the rent boy," he says, pointing to Rashid (Assad Zaman), who simply asks to be excused.

Back in Jackson Square, Lestat considers meeting the sun, but he doesn't want to ruin Claudia's big escape. He returns home, where there's another hex in front of their door, and finds Lestat listening to a radio report about Germany invading Poland. Good thing he stopped Claudia from heading to Europe, right?

Bailey Bass as Claudia - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Bailey Bass as Claudia - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Yep. Lestat, in playful sociopath mode, carried the conductor's head into Claudia's car, asking for her ticket. He reminds her that he doesn't like to be abandoned, and Louis' too fragile for her to leave.

Further, he can listen to vampire thoughts from a distance and knows exactly what Bruce did to her. "He thinks of you often," Lestat says. "Could you imagine if something like that happened again? Louis would never forgive himself." God, he's a monster — and that's before he threatens to turn her to dust if she doesn't come home to keep Louis happy.

Now that they're reunited, Louis and Claudia mind-plot as she and Lestat play chess and the radio chatters away about war. Eventually she cuts to the chase: "I'm going to kill him." Louis warns her that he'll kill her for trying, but Claudia knows that Louis wants that too. He'd enjoy it, even.

At this point, Lestat realizes Claudia's in a position to win and goes into a screaming, French-laden, board-clearing rage when she refuses to finish the game.

In the present, Louis says, "We were going to kill Lestat." But Daniel's fallen asleep sitting upright, worn out by his treatment. Louis asks Rashid to cover him with a blanket.

And here we get a new flashback. It's 1973! A rakish, dark-haired Daniel (Luke Brandon Field, an astonishingly accurate young Eric Bogosian) saunters in and takes a stool next to Louis, who's in a massive collar and an afro.

Daniel's full of swagger as he explains that his journalistic specialty is people living in the cracks of society. But Louis says Daniel's really after drugs and offers the good stuff back at his place.

"I'm a vampire," Louis announces, and they both laugh as if it's a joke. Daniel asks for the interview, and that's when Rashid joins them. Daniel wakes up with a start.

Blood droplets

  • Is Rashid… I mean, Louis' been drinking from him, but like… if he was there in 1973, could he be… OH I DON'T KNOW, THE VAMPIRE ARMAND MAYBE? That's been a popular theory online, and it's one I didn't put much stock in until, well, now.

  • What a joy to see the different shades of Louis that Jacob Anderson gets to play from week to week. This new '70s version is loose, fun, playful, and worlds different from 2022 Louis and 1922 Louis. Likewise, Sam Reid is a flawless Lestat AND he's one of the most beautiful humans in the world AND he can sing the way he does over the closing credits. I guess some people really do have all the gifts.

  • I'm so glad Lestat didn't kill that dog on the train — almost as glad as I am that the big ol' drama llama calls flying "the cloud gift." But the thing I'm most excited about this week is 20-year-old Daniel ordering a grasshopper at the bar. How perfectly '70s.

  • The penultimate episode of season 1 has us primed for an explosive finale. See you next week, friends!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • BBC shows Gavin Williamson's abusive text messages to Oliver Dowden on live TV

    Sir Gavin Williamson told the former chief whip “you f*** us all over” in angry texts after being excluded from the Queen’s funeral.The cabinet minister is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining about not being invited to the royal funeral.Source: BBC

  • Palm Beach County elections officials ready for possible severe weather on Tuesday

    Palm Beach County elections officials ready for possible severe weather on Tuesday

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would never sign with Yankees: 'Not even dead'

    Vladdy sure knows how to endear himself to Blue Jays fans.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Alpine Canada to sign on with new sport integrity commissioner's Abuse-Free Sport

    CALGARY, United Kingdom — Alpine Canada has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, which is a new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment. Effective Dec. 31, the Canadian ski racing community can report abuse, discrimination and harassment directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner. OSIC was established by the federal sports minister in June amid a wave of high-performance Canadian athletes across several sports accusing coaches and managers of mistreatment

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Police investigating sex allegations against ex-Spur Primo

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have begun investigating allegations that former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo exposed himself on multiple occasions to a former team therapist during counseling sessions. Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against the Spurs and Primo, claiming the 19-year-old exposed his genitals to her nine times during multiple sessions. In addition to the civil complaint that was filed Thursday in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, Cauthen filed a criminal complaint a

  • Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, matching the longest streak for the second-year franchi