‘Interview With The Vampire’: Delainey Hayles Replaces Bailey Bass As Claudia In Season 2 Of AMC Series

AMC Networks’ Interview With the Vampire is undergoing a big casting change. Bailey Bass, who played the series’ female lead, teenage vampire Claudia in Season 1, will not continue on the adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel. She is being replaced by Delainey Hayles, who is taking on the role for Season 2, which starts production next week in Prague and will also shoot in Paris and New Orleans.

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two,” the network said in a statement. “We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

More from Deadline

Bass issued her own statement but also would not elaborate on the reasons for her exit.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season,” she said. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Bailey Bass in ‘Interview Qith the Vampire’

Bass made her series starring debut in the first season of AMC’s Interview with a Vampire, taking on the role played in the 1994 movie by Kirsten Dunst. Bass also stars as Tsireya in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water and will reprise her role in the third and future installments of the film.

Hayles previously appeared in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in London’s West End, Too Close on ITV and Holby Cityon the BBC. She joins returning series regulars Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), Assad Zaman(Armand)and Ben Daniels (Santiago).

Story continues

A contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy. The eight-episode second season is executive produced by Mark Johnson and Showrunner Rolin Jones.

Hayles is repped by James Beresford at The Artists Partnership.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.