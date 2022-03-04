‘Interview With The Vampire’: Assad Zaman To Play Rashid In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book
Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) has joined the cast of AMC’s Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Zaman will play Rashid, joining previously cast Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis and Bailey Bass as Claudia. The seven-episode first season is set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC later this year.
Based on Rice’s novel, Interview With the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe (Anderson), Lestat De Lioncourt (Reid) and Claudia’s (Bass) epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.
Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as showrunner for the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, is the creator, writer and showrunner of Interview with the Vampire. Jones, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, executive produces alongside Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. The Many Saints of Newark helmer Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.
Zaman is a 2013 graduate of the Manchester Metropolitan School of Theatre. His theater credits include East is East 25th Anniversary Production (National Theatre/Birmingham Re/Chichester Festival Theatre); The Winter’s Tale (RSC) and A Doll’s House (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith), among others. His previous television credits include Hotel Portofino, The Winter’s Tale, Small Axe, Our Girl, Vera, Apple Tree Yard and Cucumber.
