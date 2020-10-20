INTERVIEW: Former Cole Haan CEO Launches Retail SPAC Empower

Empower CEO Matthew Rubel photographed in Dallas, Texas on October 14, 2020. (Photo/Sharon Ellman)

By Jarrett Banks

Matt Rubel is looking to empower a business. The former CEO of Cole Haan just launched a retail-focused SPAC called Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW-UN), which raised $250 million to find a target. And with more than 40 retailers having filed for bankruptcy this year, the most in the same period over the last 10 years, Mr. Rubel believes the time is right. There are opportunities among a range of retailers, especially new concepts that may not get the attention they deserve in the current climate.

Empower will be a portfolio company of private equity firm MidOcean Partners. In addition to the PE firm having skin in the game, the SPAC has full access to the MidOcean deal team, their industry insight and expertise, capital markets experience, and up to $50 million in an already committed private placement.

In an interview with IPO Edge, Mr. Rubel talked about the partnership with a seasoned group of operators and investors. The full interview is below:

IPO Edge: How did you come up with the name?

The name “Empower” is an important one that comes straight from our managing philosophy, one built around collaboration rather than dictation.

Our team has deep operational, investment and financial expertise, resources that we want to leverage to help empower management teams to continue to run their companies. With our guidance and support, Empower can truly help unlock the full potential of their business.

There has been a wave of SPACs raised this year, why now and why Empower?

For Graham Clempson (my partner in Empower and Co-Founder, Vice Chairman and Executive Board member of MidOcean Partners) and I, this is more than just about raising capital; I’m an operator at heart, so for us it’s about helping companies. And we knew that if we could bring great talent onboard, we could find the solutions that would unlock value and help move companies forward. Empower’s structure is really unique: strong operational leadership that is fully ingrained in a private equity fund (MidOcean Fund V) that offers significant resources and talent that stretches across consumer sectors.

It matters who you partner with – we set out to be different from other SPACs in that we’re not just bankers, we’re thinkers. We want to help companies reach their full potential, which is why we bring operational and financial expertise to do just that versus other SPACs.

And some of what makes the timing right is in response to the pandemic. The change in market dynamics have left many companies looking for options to raise capital. A SPAC is simply a better tool to go public, and now we’re bringing operational experience with it, which makes for a powerful and compelling combination.

Even with the wave of SPACs, there are still huge opportunities out there. Almost 500 companies have raised rounds of $50 million or more since 2015, totaling approximately $119 billion in aggregate capital raised – less than 20% of these companies have leadership with substantive public company experience. We can be that bridge that helps them succeed as a public company.

With traditional retailers being disrupted like never before, record unemployment and some indicators we are already in a recession, where are you looking for opportunities?

Despite the economic uncertainty, there are huge opportunities in the consumer space, which is going through unprecedented change. It is this new consumer that we’re focused on, and we’re looking for the winners ready to take advantage of these changes. We’re seeking businesses that complement our broad experience in consumer-facing enterprises, and are at the forefront of evolving preferences, tastes, experiences and values.

Our focus is on a company with strong user economics and a forward-thinking consumer mindset. Ideally, we are looking for strong brand power, leadership credentials, a culture of innovation, digital acumen, supply chain localization and modern values that incorporate the shift towards healthy and active lifestyles.

There are sectors growing even faster than the consumer segment as a whole and we plan on focusing on opportunities within those segments, including DTC Beauty & Personal Care, Online Virtual Fitness, Digital Technology & eCommerce, High-Growth Retail, Alternative Accommodations, SmartHome Appliances & Equipment, Functional Beverages, Pet Snacks & Treats, Plant-Based Food & Beverages, Home-And-Mile Delivery, among others.

