INTERVIEW: Herbivore Botanicals Co-Founder Alex Kummerow Gives Deets on How to Rescue Post-Summer Skin

After a long and eventful summer, we must face the reality that our skin could be in terrible shape once autumn arrives. From so much fun in the sun, wearing makeup and being too tired to keep to our skincare routine and a host of other warm weather things — our skin may be in worst shape than the previous year. If this happens to be you in a nutshell, we've got you covered with tips to rescue your skin post-summer.

We chatted with Herbivore Botanicals co-founder Alex Kummerow to give us the deets on reviving the skin after summer wear and tear. For those who aren't in the know, Kummerow started the brand due to his personal struggles with eczema, which is notorious for giving those with the condition problems when switching seasons. When we began Herbivore, I struggled with eczema on my arms, face and legs. It's part of why we experimented with making products in the first place, which eventually led to the creation of Herbivore. Our soap recipe was created in our kitchen and within a few months of using it exclusively, my eczema was 100% gone.

As a beauty editor who also struggles with eczema and dryness during the summer and winter months, it only made sense for us to tap the experts of Herbivore to give us those golden nuggets on how to whip our skin back into action. Keep reading on as Kummerow walks us through the brand's key offerings to refresh and restore your skin for the autumn.

Cleansing

Herbivore Pink Clay Cleansing Bar Soap - For a gentle soap that will help prevent eczema flare ups, this cleansing bar is my top pick. Perfect for face and body, our soap formula is originally what cleared up my eczema. With only three ingredients, it highlights that less is more when it comes to healing the skin/body.

Hydration

Herbivore Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil - Our emerald glow oil is great for combating redness/dryness brought on by eczema due to its high concentration of full spectrum CBD and moisturizing oils. Since moisturization is a known preventative measure against eczema using a product that deeply hydrates the skin can be a huge help.

Nourishment

Herbivore Jasmine Glowing Hydration Body Oil - This body oil is a top pick because it focuses on healing dry and uneven skin which is a great help against eczema. This oil is also made for sensitive skin so it works to avoid irritation and breakouts.