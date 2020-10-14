INTERVIEW: 22nd Century on Helping Smokers and Developing Medicinal Cannabis Products

By John Jannarone

22nd Century Group, Inc. wants you to quit smoking. But it also wants you to feel better. The biotechnology company is primarily focused on reduced nicotine tobacco and is also working on hemp/cannabis plant genetics research and development.

In an interview with IPO Edge, Chief Executive Officer James Mish and Chief Operating Officer Michael Zercher said the Williamsville, New York-based company is looking to expand globally in pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The full interview is below:

IPO Edge: How are you poised to disrupt the tobacco and cannabis industries?

22nd Century is poised to disrupt both the tobacco and hemp/cannabis industries as a plant-based, life science company. Our mission is to develop and provide unique, plant-derived commercial solutions to the life science, consumer products, and pharmaceutical markets that enhance and broaden the consumer experience. Using genetic engineering and modern plant breeding techniques, we are able to modulate the levels of nicotine that naturally occur in the tobacco plant and have created our proprietary reduced nicotine cigarette, VLN. VLN has 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes and, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization, will be the first and likely the only combustible cigarette to ever receive a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) designation. We have plans in place to commercialize VLN in the U.S. 90 days after we receive our MRTP authorization.

VLN is a remarkable product and addresses a very large market opportunity. In the U.S. alone, there are over 30 million smokers and over 1 billion smokers world-wide. Global tobacco sales total approximately $800 billion, with $100 billion of sales in the U.S., and nearly 90% of global tobacco product sales are from conventional cigarettes. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two-thirds of adult smokers want to quit smoking and roughly 50% of smokers attempt to quit each year, however, less than 10% actually succeed in quitting. Based on our internal research, 60% of adult smokers indicated likelihood to purchase VLN, including 25% of respondents indicating that they are very likely to use the product. We believe VLN has massive market opportunity and is attractive to adult smokers looking to reduce their exposure to nicotine.

Furthermore, our reduced nicotine cigarettes support the FDA’s comprehensive plan on tobacco and nicotine regulation. The FDA’s plan proposes a new product standard to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels.

Can you talk about how your VLN product will help smokers quit?

We do not claim that VLN will help smokers quit smoking. Such a claim would require the FDA’s approval of a drug claim, however, based on the large body of independent clinical science conducted using our reduced nicotine content cigarettes, we believe VLN will strongly appeal to adult smokers looking to reduce their nicotine consumption. Importantly, the research also shows that former and non-smokers will have little interest in the product.

To date, we have provided more than 28 million research cigarettes for use in dozens of independent scientific clinical studies. These comprehensive studies, with an estimated cost of more than $100 million, were conducted primarily by numerous independent researchers at universities and institutes around the world and funded in large part by several agencies of the U.S. federal government, including the FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The studies show unequivocally the benefits of reduced nicotine content cigarettes for smokers and public health.

This research shows that smokers – even those with no intention of quitting smoking – who use our reduced nicotine content cigarettes:

smoke 50% fewer cigarettes per day, on average,

show reduced levels of biomarkers of nicotine and other toxicants,

show reduced nicotine dependence, with minimal evidence of nicotine withdrawal or compensatory smoking,

have more days where they smoke no cigarettes (cigarette-free days), and

increase their attempts to quit smoking.

