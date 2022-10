Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV



Intervest welcomes Easylog Solutions at Zeebrugge Green Logistics, its first own tenant since the takeover in the port of Zeebrugge.



The long-term lease agreement with Easylog Solutions, together with the units already pre-let at the time of the takeover, accounts for the letting of over 70% of the total available rental space.

