Intervest Offices & Warehouses - New on the market: corona-proof office concept

Intervest Offices & Warehouses opens a pop-up about future-oriented working environment.



Doors that you can open easily with your elbow. Acoustic felt panels that fence off personal work bubbles. Or an espresso machine that you do not have to touch for that essential cup of coffee at work... These are just a few examples of how the NEREOS office concept responds to the new corona-safe way of working today. From 19 to 30 October, real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter Intervest) opens the pop-up in Mechelen to the public.









