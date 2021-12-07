Interstate highway repair work could delay travel for some southwest IL commuters Tuesday

Two lanes will be closed on I-55/70 over Illinois 111 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday so that workers can make bridge deck and joint repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

All entrance and exit ramps will be open, a department announcement said.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” the announcement said. “To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.”

For road construction updates, see the department’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.