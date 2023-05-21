Interstate 20 shut down in Lancaster after major accident, authorities say

A major crash caused police in Lancaster to shut down Interstate 20 at Lancaster Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office assisted Lancaster police in closing down the highway, according to the release sent around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities did not immediately release the cause of the crash, the number of vehicles involved or what injuries emergency responders found at the scene. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office advised travelers to seek alternative routes until the highway is reopened.