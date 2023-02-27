Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 Successfully Deliver Education, Collaboration, and Business Opportunities to 8,000+ Solar and Storage Professionals

Enthusiastic participation and on-site engagement underscore industry momentum and excitement

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, wrapped up the 2023 edition of its combined conference and expo in Long Beach, California. This year’s event brought together 400+ exhibiting companies and more than 8,000 visitors.

“We’re thrilled to have hosted another successful event for the solar and energy storage industry,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “It’s always a privilege to spend three days with the professionals and policymakers working to accelerate the energy transition—and this year was no different. As new forward-looking policies and innovative technologies combine to drive industry growth throughout 2023, we’re already looking ahead to welcoming everyone to San Diego next year to further the education, conversation, and new partnerships that will maintain the momentum.”

#isnaesna23 welcomed attendees from 49 U.S. states (and Puerto Rico) and 68 countries for three days of learning, networking, business, and fun. A full program of keynote addresses and conference sessions gave participants critical insights from expert speakers, covering distributed solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure topics. In the expo hall, market-leading companies spanning PV components, energy storage systems, hardware, software, and much more, offered attendees the chance to experience the industry’s latest products, solutions, and services.

#isnaesna23 also showcased the solar + storage industry’s top talent during the highly popular Solar Games competition. This unique tournament tasked installer teams with building on- and off-grid residential solar and storage systems live in the expo hall using components from sponsors including AP Systems, Electriq Power, GME Supply, HellermannTyton, JinkoSolar, K2 Systems, Milwaukee Tool, PVpallet, Rolls Battery Engineering, Roof Tech, Sol-Ark, and Soladeck. The timed bracket-style tournament featured multiple competitive rounds where eight teams from across the U.S. went head-to-head to install solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage. Aloha Solar Power was named the 2023 Solar Games Champion—taking home a $10,000 cash prize. Second place went to Bright Planet Solar, and third place to All Energy Solar. Installer teams interested in participating in the 2024 Solar Games are encouraged to apply by completing the form available here.

Thank you to conference program partner Strategen, as well as association and media partners, for contributing to the unqualified success of this year’s event.

The next Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America conference and exhibition will take place January 17-19, 2024, in San Diego, California. Are you interested in participating? Sign up to receive attendee updates or get exhibiting information here.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America
Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join us January 17-19, 2024, in San Diego, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation.

About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business.

Media Contact:
Gene Hunt
Trevi Communications, Inc.
Gene@trevicomm.com
978-750-0333 x101

 


    Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Region 5 administrator Debra Shore of the Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday the agency ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine but vowed that removal of the material would resume “very soon.” Going forward, disposal plans including locations and transportation routes for contaminated waste will be subject to EPA review and approval, she said.