Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine faces lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse

Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine has been accused of sexual abuse in a summons filed in a Manhattan court Wednesday.

The plaintiff, under the name Jane Doe, alleges in the court documents filed in New York County Supreme Court, which were reviewed by USA TODAY, that she was "sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation" in incidents around August 2007. The full complaint will be filed at a later date.

She is seeking economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees and costs, according to the court documents.

USA TODAY has reached out to Iovine's attorney for comment. An unnamed spokesperson for Iovine told Rolling Stone and Reuters that they are "shocked and baffled" by the allegations.

Jimmy Iovine attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

“This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter,” the spokesperson told the outlets. “No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

The music executive is the latest entertainment figure to face sexual abuse allegations under New York's expiring Adult Survivors Act, which has given victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits. That window closes on Nov. 23, which is the Thanksgiving holiday.

Others who have been recently sued under the Adult Survivors Act include Sean "Diddy" Combs, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and Bill Cosby.

More: Joan Tarshis, one of Bill Cosby's 1st accusers, sues actor for alleged sexual assault

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine faces sexual abuse lawsuit