Interpreter Who Helped Rescue Biden in 2008 Has 'Safely Departed' Afghanistan After He Pleaded for Rescue

Human First Coalition Aman Khalili (third from the right) and his family.

An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Joe Biden in 2008 and pleaded for his own escape 13 years later has successfully left his country, according to multiple news outlets.

On the very day that the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan — following nearly 20 years of war, a sometimes chaotic withdrawal and the evacuation of 122,000 from the country now in Taliban control — an Afghan man pleaded with the American president.

"Save me and my family. Don't forget me here," the man, known only as Mohammed, said in a Wall Street Journal report.

The man who spoke directly to the president on Sept. 1 had helped a then-Sen. Biden in 2008 when a helicopter carrying him and two other senators, John Kerry and Chuck Hagel, made an emergency landing during a snowstorm in a remote Afghan valley. Mohammed, a 36-year-old interpreter for the U.S. Army at the time, was part of a team of rescuers who drove hours through the snow in Humvees to find the helicopters carrying the senators.

Now using his full name, Aman Khalili has "safely departed" Afghanistan with his family, a State Department spokesperson tells the BBC, and the group has "subsequently initiated onward travel from Pakistan."

According to CNN, the State Department worked with Human First Coalition to get Khalili — whose Special Immigrant Visa had gotten stuck due to lost paperwork — out of the country along with about 200 others considered "at risk."

Afghanistan evacuations

MSgt Donald R Allen/AP/Shutterstock People wait to board a plane at Kabul International Airport in August, 2021.

In a statement, the Coalition thanked Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and others "for evacuating the family of Aman Khalili, President Joe Biden's interpreter from Islamabad, and their promise to evacuate the remaining 200 people that remain in Islamabad."

Khalili and his family's post-Pakistan destination has not been disclosed.

"I would not want to speak to his onward travel but we have worked to arrange it," a State Department official told CNN, adding, "We're gratified that he'll be on his way to safety."

Afghan translators and interpreters who worked alongside U.S. troops are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas but the 14-step application process can be a "a bureaucratic challenge," according to Bill Canny, the Executive Director of Migration and Refugee Services for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"There's a lot of paperwork," Canny recently told PEOPLE. "It just takes some time to do it."

Canny detailed a complicated process made even more so by circumstances of the U.S. withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover. Canny's organization is one of nine across the country that works with the State Department to resettle refugees.

Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants crowd into the Herat Kabul Internet cafe to apply for the SIV program on August 8, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Paula Bronstein/Getty

"We provide them with some legal assistance for their paperwork, we also help stabilize them, help with some activities for the children, help them with general orientation to the U.S.," Canny said.

An estimated 70,000 Afghans are eligible for the special visas; the process usually takes 13 months, but advocates have urged the Biden administration to make the requests a priority.

That appears to be what's happening now with Khalili and his family, according to the State Department official who spoke with CNN about his evacuation.

Though the official confirmed Khalili's visa had been rejected years ago, he said the U.S. is now working to "expedite that reprocessing."

* With reporting by LORI ROZSA