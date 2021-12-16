Interos Announces Major Investment from Leading Angel Network

Interos
·4 min read

Funding from Broadway Angels highlights rare partnership between woman-owned technology company and women investment group

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the fast-growing supply chain risk management and operational resilience technology company, today announced that Broadway Angels, a select group of world-class women technology investors, has made a $6.5 million investment in the company.

The investment follows the $100 million Series C financing Interos closed in July led by NightDragon, and building on prior investment rounds from noted VC firms Kleiner Perkins and Venrock, among others. The round valued the business at $1 billion, vaulting the company to unicorn status. The Interos artificial intelligence-powered solution analyzes billions of data points in real-time. It helps enterprises in all sectors manage crippling supply chain risks and disruptions that cost enterprise companies $184 million annually from lost revenue.

Interos Founder and CEO Jennifer Bisceglie said the company will use the funding to extend its product offering, expand its available data sets, which already constitute the world’s largest business relationship database, and continue to invest in ground-breaking AI.

“Broadway Angels invests in the best companies in the best markets, and we’re thrilled to invest in Interos,” said Sonja Perkins, co-founder of Broadway Angels. “The past year has highlighted the vulnerability of the global supply chain and Interos provides the solution that gives organizations real time visibility that is essential to business continuity in today’s world.”

“Jennifer Bisceglie is a visionary and pioneer in applying artificial intelligence to supply chain risk management,” shared Marcie Vu, who led the investment in Interos for Broadway Angels. “Interos is helping customers solve a critical problem with global reach at massive scale.”

Based in San Francisco, Broadway Angels invests in innovative technology and consumer companies disrupting their industries, such as 128 Technology, BetterUp, BitSight, Hint, Outreach, and The RealReal. Broadway Angels includes more than 60 leading women venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and executives. The firm invests 50% of its capital in female-operated companies. Businesses with all-women founding teams accounted for only 2.3% of the funding raised across all industries last year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Broadway Angels on board with us,” Bisceglie said. “The partnership presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate how a woman-led investment group and a woman-led business can support one another, especially in an area that has long lacked female representation.”

Interos’ Operational Resilience Cloud creates the world’s only living global map of every relationship in a business ecosystem. The breakthrough SaaS platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to map, monitor, and model supply chains in real-time, instantly visualizing risk across the extended supply chain. The company has grown revenue at an annual rate of over 300% over the last two years and is working with US government agencies and FORTUNE 500 organizations to reinvent the world of global commerce and trade. To learn more about Interos, click here.

About Broadway Angels

Broadway Angels is an angel investment group made up of over 60 of the world’s leading women investors, entrepreneurs, and executives. Together the Broadway Angels have vast experience investing in, building, and leading the best companies in the world. Broadway Angels invests in disruptive entrepreneurs across industries and strives to invest 50% of its capital in women founders.

About Interos
Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere. Reducing months of backward-looking manual spreadsheet inputs to instant visualizations and continuous monitoring, the Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps organizations reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Businesses can also uncover game-changing opportunities to radically change the way they see, learn and profit from their relationships. Based in Washington, DC, Interos serves global clients with business-critical, independent relationships across their primary operational areas: supply chain, financial, cybersecurity, regulatory and ESG compliance, and geographical. The fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Kleiner Perkins, NightDragon, and Venrock. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

Media Contact:
Zehra Mehdi-Barlas
zmehdibarlas@interos.ai


