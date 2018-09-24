Internet reacts to Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot 'Gritty'

Sporting News
The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot, "Gritty," on Monday — and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot, "Gritty," on Monday.

The 7-foot tall fuzzy orange creature has googly eyes and a squeaky belly button.

Gritty will make his game debut on Monday night when the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers debuted a short-lived skating mascot named Slapshot in 1976.

His tenure lasted less than one year. Hopefully Gritty's will last a bit longer.

Here's how the internet reacted to the new mascot:


