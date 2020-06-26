How the Internet Is Reacting to the Yeezy Gap Announcement

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Earlier this morning, Gap officially announced a historic partnership with Yeezy (the aptly named "Yeezy Gap" line) set to debut in stores and online in the beginning of 2021. The recently inked deal—which will include men's, women's, and children's clothing (but not footwear)—marks the culmination of Kanye West's decades-long effort to be taken seriously as a power player in the mass-market apparel space, and is a poignant full circle moment for an artist that famously worked a gig at his local Gap as a teen growing up in Chicago.

Over the years, West has made his admiration for the American chain retailer extremely clear, shouting out the brand in songs and interviews alike. And for the ailing mall mainstay, the partnership couldn't come at a more opportune moment. West's brand has never been bigger and Gap, suffering from a perfect storm of pandemic-related factors and longstanding issues related to the retail industry's recent woes, has never needed the clout he commands more.

Regardless of how you're interpreting the tie-up, the internet sure has some feelings about it. Reactions range from the tentatively enthusiastic to the decidedly scathing (and encompass seemingly every emotion in between), so no matter where you fall on the scale you're sure to relate.

As you continue to process the news and debate whether you'll be copping next year, we've rounded up some of the best takes we're seeing on the subject for your viewing pleasure.

Happy Friday, folks.





The Optimistic:

me after leaving the Gap store with 30 different shades of tan Yeezy hoodies pic.twitter.com/mZyxVsGM2M — Scarface (@HasebWest) June 26, 2020

Guess I’m gonna start wearing GAP again #yzy #WESTDAYEVER — Booty Gang Captain (@LilYeezySkrt) June 26, 2020

From @kanyewest 's song "Spaceship" (2004):



"Let's go back, back to the Gap

Look at my check—wasn't no scratch."



"...Y'all don't know my struggle

Y'all can't match my hustle."



FUCK YEAH KANYE!!! Full circle! Poetic justice. #YEEZY $$. Hard work pays off.















— Hunter Keegan (@HHKeegan) June 26, 2020

Me heading to GAP to cop the new Yeezy collab even though I’ve never gone in there before pic.twitter.com/5H5aVfZ25i — airhawk (@_airhawkeye) June 26, 2020

god level shit. said he was gonna make yeezy a billion dollar company, people laughed but he did it. said he was gonna break through fashion, people laughed, but he did it. said he was gonna be the steve jobs of gap, people laughed, but he did it.



he told us what he is, a god. https://t.co/I1FfixIg4C pic.twitter.com/84l61NZwjS



— - (@kingteth) June 26, 2020

From working at the Gap to now collaborating with them with your multi-billion dollar company. Yeezy szn @kanyewest #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/ZcHbiCgBRs — V-ROB (@vrob330) June 26, 2020





The Pessimistic:

Gap has been struggling for quite some time. The styles have been bland & extremely basic. Everything I’ve seen from Yeezy is ugly. I anticipate a collection of basic ugly clothes. pic.twitter.com/bv3mTFI0sp — Kimberly (@KimberlyetCie) June 26, 2020

I welcome gap into the group of retail workers who will now receive abuse from sneaker heads because their website will now get botted for ugly $220 yeezy branded garbage. https://t.co/DEjmMhWaHR — sue our shoe (@rancidatari) June 26, 2020

When everyone can get one, no one will want one. — Matt Powell (@NPDMattPowell) June 26, 2020





The Happily Absurd:

me and the boys pulling up to gap now that they got yeezy pic.twitter.com/q1pAw6ATcR — omer (@lilomrvert) June 26, 2020

Hypebeasts 10 mins after YZY GAP announcement pic.twitter.com/4NrBwDbPhN — henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) June 26, 2020

Me and the boys decked out in Yeezy X GAP leaving the premier of JOKER 2 pic.twitter.com/MqfqyaXWhw — Jorge (@Loborama) June 26, 2020

The Bottom Line:







🇺🇸 Gap stock soars after Kanye West touts collaboration with his brand https://t.co/qPwJS1UeDN — Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail) June 26, 2020

Gap surges 35% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy https://t.co/NuPkntthul — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 26, 2020

Gap shares jumped 42% after announcing a deal with Kanye West to carry the Yeezy line https://t.co/lWWPe5dfBE — Bloomberg (@business) June 26, 2020





