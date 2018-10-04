Internet rallies behind A's fan who had beer thrown on him by Yankees fan

Yankee Stadium was rocking on Wednesday night when the New York Yankees took on — and eventually defeated — the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card game. Yankees fans were into it, and they cheered, clapped, and stomped from beginning to end. And considering that the game was a 7-2 romp, they had every reason to.

Cheering, clapping, and stomping are innocent fun. What this Yankees fan did does not fall in the “innocent fun” category.





That is a video of a Yankees fan throwing beer at a very sad A’s fan. That poor fan was sad before he got covered in beer, and then got sadder after he was doused. But his immediate reaction was disbelief. Because seriously, unless your goal is to be a massive idiot who gives Yankees fans a bad name, why do that to someone?

To the shock of no one, the video went viral. (The guy who recorded the video has said that he’s not the one who threw the beer.) And baseball fans, including Yankees fans, were not happy with the unknown beer-thrower.

@Yankees please ban this person from attending any more games. Sincerely, a Yankees fan. — Eduardo Burgos (@eduardojburgos) October 4, 2018

Not cool man – as a Yankees fan, that’s totally uncool. The A’s fans who went last night were cool. Many Reggie Jackson jerseys. Unless they dumped beer on you, this was totally uncalled for. — Alex Holz (@alexbhlz) October 4, 2018

Act like you’ve been there. Fans like this don’t deserve Pinstripes… — T (@T2___________) October 4, 2018

Thats to much bro. Im all for having a good time but you dont have to be like that. Mans team was already losing. Smh — BigGeorge899 (@BigGeorge899) October 4, 2018

A special message for whoever did this. pic.twitter.com/2EjBeqNEhd — Big Al (@douglasturtle) October 4, 2018

Eventually, the video caught the eye of the people behind the A’s Twitter account. They wanted to find that beleaguered, beer-drenched A’s fan and get him some new, non-stinky gear.

Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018





And because the internet can sometimes be wonderful, the fan identified himself and tweeted an excellent response.

That's me!! Never been more proud to be an A's fan. Born and raised in Oakland but living in Brooklyn now. Sad my chavez jersey got covered in beer but it was so worth it! Y'all are the best! — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 4, 2018





UPDATE: We found him! Now dry, the Oakland native and current NY resident is John Spencer. We’ll be sending John a care package and we’ll host him at a game next season. Thanks for representing the A’s in New York, John! #RootedInOakland #HeroTown pic.twitter.com/jBnlzqXOGX — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018





The rules of fandom aren’t hard. There’s really only one, and it’s actually a universal rule for all things both in and out of sports fandom: don’t be a bad person. And this really shouldn’t have to be said to any fan of anything, but just in case anyone needs it spelled out: don’t throw your beer — or anything else — on a fan of the losing team.

An A’s who had beer thrown at him by a Yankees fan at the Yankees-A’s wild-card game has received a lot of love from the internet, and from the team he loves. (Twitter/Yahoo Sports)

