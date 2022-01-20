The internet is obsessed with UNO All Wild: ‘Such a fun game!’

Jeanine Edwards
·2 min read

Looking for a way to take game night up a notch? UNO it is. But not the regular UNO game you played when you were a kid. To make things more interesting, the folks behind UNO released a new UNO All Wild deck, and it is indeed a wild ride.

The brand first announced the new game on Twitter, and it wasn’t long before that tweet took off. It now has more than 7,000 retweets and 39,000 likes. In the replies, users are excited to try out this new deck.

As the name suggests, there are no number cards in the new UNO All Wild. Instead, you'll only find Wild Reverse, Wild Skip and Skip Two, Wild Draw Two and Four, Wild Forced Swap and Wild Targeted Draw Two cards in this deck. Pretty crazy, right?

Shoppers who’ve already had the chance to play UNO All Wild give it rave reviews.

“Such a fun game!” one customer wrote. “Kids and papa were having a blast and couldn’t stop laughing. A few surprise twists, and our typical uno champ was dethroned! This will definitely be in our regular game rotation!”

Another shopper commented, “Nonstop laughter!” They went on to say, “This version of UNO is a wonderful addition to their amazing lineup! The children found it exciting, and it held their interest like no other card game ever has!”

UNO All Wild is available at Target for just $5.99 right now.

