The Internet Is Obsessed With These Two Sex Education Characters

Warning: Minor spoilers for season three of Sex Education are ahead.

The new season of Sex Education is finally here and such an event that it even has its own H&M range.

Season three introduces a smattering of new characters including a villainous Moordale headteacher played by Girls actress Jemima Kirke, but it’s a couple of OG cast members who are hoovering up much of the online love.

They are Ruby (Mimi Keene), whose main relationship in the new season is with Otis (Asa Butterfield), and Adam (Connor Swindells), who becomes quite a lot closer to Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

“Adam and Ruby are the two characters that completely stood out and shined in the series,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Such good performances all around. So well made after the lengthy setup. Its the best season yet. “

Check out a selection of reactions to Ruby and Adam’s respective character arcs below.

Ruby appreciation post, because she killed it in Season 3. ❤️ #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/DF7h1FJy4O — Netflix Updates (@NetflxUpdates) September 17, 2021

Ruby and Adam my leaders of the deserved better club #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/9KzL1Kve6E — M 𓃬 (@yeetmeouttahere) September 17, 2021

Adam and ruby are the two characters that completely stood out and shined in the series. Such good performances all around. So well made after the lengthy setup. Its the best season yet. Otis and Ruby>>Otis and maeve

8/10#sexeducation #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/vbdcRJfaNp — Ayaan khan (@AyaanDoubleA) September 18, 2021

IM IN LOVE WITH RUBY FUCKING MATTHEWS GOSH #SexEducation pic.twitter.com/rrjqqjChnv — Zuzu🇵🇱 (@EV1LNESS) September 18, 2021

I highest of keys ship Ruby and Otis for real. Sorry #SexEducation — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 17, 2021

one of my favourite things about this season so far is Adams character development while still being Adam, very proud of him. #sexeducation pic.twitter.com/LrMYMQrvhy — katie (@iovefilm_) September 17, 2021

Fans are responding especially to the new layers of vulnerability and difficulties at home that Ruby reveals in the new season. Discussing her portrayal of the character with Glamour, Keene told TeenVogue: “A lot of her thing is trying to keep herself safe. I’m always trying to think about that while I’m doing those kinds of scenes, where I want a little bit of who she really is to show through, and her struggles with her home life to come through and show because that is happening.

“I don’t want it to appear that she is 100% fine and strong because that wouldn’t be true to the character,” Keene added.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether we’ll be getting a fourth season of Sex Education, but given that the third season has only just premiered, it’s probably a bit too soon to expect a renewal announcement. For now, we’ll just have to watch this space and dream of what might have been… Sigh.

