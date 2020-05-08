The Internet’s Most Comfortable Bra Is 50% Off Today Only

Bra this, bra that — bra shopping is just plain “ugh!” There are so many styles to choose from and different details to consider when finding the best, most comfortable bra for you, like whether you want one without an underwire or one with padding for some extra oomph. It’s a pain, and not finding one that fits perfectly can lead to, well, pain. Our suggestion? Start by narrowing down your search to a single brand, perhaps celeb-loved label Spanx, to feel less overwhelmed by all the bra options out there.

Spanx has long been many a celeb’s go-to for comfy, flattering shapewear — Chrissy Teigen is literally living in Spanx right now. And while the label is perhaps best known for offering shaping shorts and tummy-controlling tanks that seem to be every star’s red-carpet secret, its lingerie selection is one that you shouldn’t sleep on. In fact, several of its bras have been crowned among the most comfortable of all, including one style A-listers like Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba have all raved about: the cult-favorite Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, which just so happens to be on super sale today in its pretty midnight blue hue.

Spanx’s popular Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra is engineered to be one of the “softest, most sumptuous bras in the Spanx collection,” according to the brand. It checks off key criteria in the undergarment department: It’s ultra-comfortable because of its soft, silky nylon fabric and dig-free straps; it’s flattering thanks to a smoothing all-hosiery back; and it’s relatively affordable, typically retailing for $68. Right now, however, you can scoop up Spanx’s best-selling bra for $34 during the brand’s latest flash sale.

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

If you already own the Bra-llelujah! bra and prefer to test out another style, you’re in luck, because Spanx also slashed the prices of two other game-changing styles in half: the Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage Bra that utilizes “3D technology in the cups to give you an impeccable shape,” per the product description, and the Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge with gel padding for a natural, comfortable lift.

Because a new bra purchase isn’t complete without a new pair (or two) of underwear, Spanx is offering 50 percent off key “undie-tecable” panties. Let’s just say we’re officially deeming Spanx’s latest flash sale a huge lingerie win.

Shop the best-selling, on-sale Spanx bras and undies below. But remember: These prices are only good until 11:59 p.m. PST today.

Buy It! Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Thong, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com