The Internet’s Most Beloved Sheets Are Finally on Sale — But Not For Long

Photo credit: brooklinen

From House Beautiful

Brooklinen makes the best cotton sheets and some of the best linen sheets we've ever tested — they're sturdy, cute, and most importantly, so comfy. Right now, Brooklinen is having a rare, huge sale site-wide to celebrate their fifth anniversary. The rules are pretty simple: Take 20% off any and every item on the site now through May 6 — no code needed.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brooklinen is a trusted sheet brand from experts to consumers because the sheets meet at the intersection of quality and value and come in a wide variety of color and fabric choices. Bonus: The retailer grants you a full year trial, and you can request a refund for any reason within 12 months.



You can choose between classic percale, luxe sateen, and linen sheets. Percale is that cool, crisp, and matte "luxury hotel style," luxe is buttery-smooth and luminous, and linen is known for being "airy and effortlessly chic."

If you're not totally sure which sheets to get, Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Director Lexie Sachs, swears by the Luxe Core sheet set. "I like how it feels soft, but not too slippery smooth like some of the polyester sheets that are trending on Amazon," she says. Our readers are also obsessed with the Luxe Core set, so it's no surprise the set is also a best-seller for Brooklinen! "Love, love, love these sheets," says one reviewer. "They never slip off the mattress and get softer with each wash."

Maybe the most genius feature, Brooklinen sheets come with "long" and "short" labels to help you make sense of which side of the mattress you have to dress. "I despise making the bed on laundry day, but the fitted sheets' labels make it so much easier," says Sachs.

Keep in mind that the brand has more to offer than just sheets, though: You can also shop towels, loungewear, comforters, pillows, blankets, robes, and more. Just don't forget, you only have until May 6 to take advantage of the sale.

Story continues

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like