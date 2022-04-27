The Internet’s Most Beloved Sheets Are Finally on Sale — But Not for Long

Photo credit: brooklinen



Brooklinen makes some of the best sheets our experts in the Good Housekeeping Textiles Lab have ever tested — they're sturdy, cute and most importantly, super comfy. And right now, Brooklinen is having a rare site-wide sale to celebrate its eighth anniversary. The rules are pretty simple: Take 20% off every item on the site (excluding Last Call items) now through May 4 — no code needed. Bonus: The retailer grants you a full-year trial, and you can request a refund for any reason within 12 months.



In addition to being able to choose among a wide variety of colors and patterns, you can opt for the brand's classic percale cotton sheets, luxe sateen sheets or its lightweight linen sheets.

But if you're not totally sure which way to go, Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab Director Lexie Sachs swears by the Luxe Core sheet set. "I like how it feels soft, but not too slippery smooth, like some of the polyester sheets that are trending on Amazon," she says. Our readers are also obsessed with the Luxe Core set, so it's no surprise that it's also a best-seller for Brooklinen. "Love, love, love these sheets," says one reviewer. "They never slip off the mattress and get softer with each wash."

Another genius feature? Brooklinen sheets come with "long" and "short" labels to help you make sense of which side of the mattress you have to dress. "I despise making the bed on laundry day, but the fitted sheets' labels make it so much easier," says Sachs.

Keep in mind that the brand has more to offer than just sheets, though: You can also shop for towels, loungewear, comforters, pillows, blankets, robes and more. Plus, for the first time ever, five of its home goods partner brands will be included in the sale, such as Lorena Canals' decorative and washable rugs to Floyd's memory foam mattress. Just don't forget, you only have until May 4 to take advantage of this sale!

