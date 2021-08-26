The Internet Has *A Lot* to Say About Kristen Stewart Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

NEON

We can always count on the internet to have opinions—regardless of the topic. As soon as Kristen Stewart was announced as Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer, the opinions started flying like wild. On August 26th, though, the general public got their first taste of the actress in action as the iconic princess with the movie's first teaser trailer, and they have more to say than ever before. But whereas many people were skeptical of Stewart taking on this role, her portrayal in this trailer has them flipping their script in support.

Stewart has played a whole host of roles over the years—from Bella Swan in the campy Twilight to the quirky Sabina in Charlie's Angels—but the role of the People's Princess is no doubt one of her meatier ones. In the film, directed by Pablo Larraín and set to release on November 5th, Stewart digs into the pain Princess Diana experienced in her marriage to Prince Charles. Though the trailer only gives a brief glimpse of her in the role, it was powerful enough to have Twitter shaking in their (proverbial) boots.

not to be dramatic but kristen stewart as princess diana is the reason why i believe in cinema pic.twitter.com/EbTgMoPGIQ — Ale. 🐉 (@swilsonstew) August 26, 2021

Kristen Stewart’s Oscar is coming pic.twitter.com/Nm0yVKANpb — linnéa, what's good? howdy (@hejjlinnea) August 26, 2021

I don’t need therapy. I have Kristen Stewart as Princess Di pic.twitter.com/N9FpVOeuxT — Ella (@ellacmitchell) August 26, 2021

SPENCER TRAILER LOOKS SO GOOD kristen stewart is gonna serve this shit wow — kim (@ELFH4ME) August 26, 2021

I really love to see so many people coming around to Kristen Stewart. Some of us have been there (gay) since Twilight but I'm happy for all of you fr — analyssa (@analoca_) August 26, 2021

Wow, Kristen Stewart has come along way as an actress. I did not think much of her in Twilight, but she had gotten so much better. https://t.co/AtVgNcekL9 — The Warrior Queen👑 (@Sensual_Maiden) August 26, 2021

Pablo Larraín did an amazing job with Natalie Portman in Jackie (2016) so I look forward to seeing Spencer (2021) cause I’m pretty sure that he did an amazing job too with Kristen Stewart pic.twitter.com/5GRPzbf0sR — AmY (@amy_dmy) August 26, 2021

But as always, the skeptics are still not thrilled to see Stewart take on this role, and we're going to go ahead and assume that they've never seen some of her lesser-discussed work, like Speak or Panic Room or even Adventureland.

Not sure how I feel about Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana. I can't even imagine it! — Khlood Ahmed⁷ (@Pink_Rose0) August 26, 2021

I don’t want Kristen Stewart to play princess Diana 😭😭😭 — The Legz (@TheLegz) August 26, 2021

I have no interest in watching Kristen Stewart play Lady Di and that teaser did nothing to change that. — Kelli Catana (@kellicatana) August 26, 2021

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana?! Talk about disrespectful! Princess Diana had PERSONALITY! — Mrs. Clawzzz💅🏿 (@kelia_bea) August 26, 2021

You'll never please everyone, but we are *very* here for Stewart as Diana. Just watch this trailer and tell us she doesn't feel like the perfect person for the job...

If everyone could just be more like this person, we'd be great.

Thinking about how much I love Kristen Stewart and getting emotional like she really is my favorite person I’ve never met — shell (@anotherdramax2) August 26, 2021

Catch Spencer when it lands in theaters on November 5th.