The Internet Is Losing It Over Dolly Parton’s Latest Glam Instagram Picture: ‘All Dolled Up’

Dolly Parton is “all dolled up” in her latest throwback Instagram post—and fans are loving it.

The nostalgic shot radiates the color pink and the Queen of Country looks glamorous as ever.

The shot preempts Parton’s recent announcement that her novel Run, Rose, Run, written with James Patterson, will become a movie.

Dolly Parton has never shied away from an opportunity to look glamorous. The mile-high hair and colorful makeup are a core part of her identity as an entertainer, modeled after the unapologetically bold looks of the “town tramp” she ogled growing up. All of that’s to say, decades into her career, the country legend has an arsenal of glittering photoshoots gone by, and her latest pull from the archive—which she shared on Instagram—is nothing short of iconic.

The shot is pink in every way possible. Before a magenta backdrop stands Parton donning a pink sequined form-fitting dress, bubblegum drop earrings, and a mauve smokey eye with a lip to match. Her blonde curls are teased to the heavens, giving very much ’80s prom vibes.

Fans and followers loved the fun look that was, of course, quintessentially Dolly. “You are the real Barbie doll,” one person commented. “All *Dollied up! 💁🏼♂️💋,” another added. “Such a beautiful soul Inside and out 💐💐💐💜,” someone else wrote.

The throwback post preempted a special announcement from the “Jolene” singer. On June 7, she revealed that her new book, Run, Rose, Run, written in collaboration with James Patterson, will be made into a movie.

“Run, Rose, Run is going to the big screen! I can’t wait to make this dream come true with @HelloSunshine, @SonyPictures, and some of my favorite people, @JamesPattersonBooks and @ReeseWitherspoon!” Parton captioned a photo of herself and Patterson.

According to Deadline, Parton will produce the film alongside Patterson and Witherspoon, who owns the production company Hello Sunshine. More importantly, Parton will star in the film (eeek!), marking her first lead role in a feature film since Straight Talk, which premiered in 1992.

Run, Rose, Run is a story not unlike that of Parton’s. It follows a young girl who sets off to Nashville to follow her musical dreams—but the twist is, she’s running from a dark past that could get in her way. Thankfully, she finds a musical mentor and mother-like figure (Parton’s character) who takes her under her wing.

It’s unclear when production on this exciting new project will begin. Until more information pops up, we’ll be here, plotting out our mystery thriller dream cast.



