This Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand Just Reimagined Its Best-Selling Shoe for World Oceans Day

Cariuma World Ocean Day Sneaker

Cariuma

The plastic crisis is a big one, but there are simple things you can do to kick start a plastic-free lifestyle. Opt for reusable water bottles instead of plastic ones. Bring your own cotton tote bag to the grocery store. Buy in bulk — and fill up your mason jars to avoid using single-use plastic containers.

Companies around the world are also doing their part to minimize their impact, and 4ocean, specifically, is on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis through their extensive cleanup efforts. It's fitting, then, that the organization has decided to team up with eco-friendly shoe brand, Cariuma, for the second year in a row on a limited-edition OCA low-top sneaker in honor of World Oceans Day (which is today, June 8, by the way!)

The made-to-order collection is officially available as of today, and it includes three new ocean-inspired OCA colors — a 4ocean blue, an off-white, and a gray.

Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean OCA Low Top Sneaker in Blue, $89; cariuma.com

The new styles have most of the same tried-and-true features as the core OCA offerings, like that slip-resistant rubber outsole, a removable mamona oil and cork insole for cushy support, and laces made with organic cotton and recycled plastics. There's one main difference, though: The Cariuma x 4ocean sneakers are crafted with a heavy-duty fabric that's made from post-consumer plastic, instead of the signature organic cotton uppers, and are emblazoned with the 4ocean logo on the side.

What's more, with every purchase of the limited-edition sneakers, the brand will remove 2 pounds of plastic and marine debris from oceans, rivers, and coastlines, which means you can feel really good about your purchase.

Comfy, cute, and earth-friendly? There's really no reason not to buy these new Cariuma sneakers. Shop them for $89 while they're available for a limited time — your feet (and the ocean) will thank you.

Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean OCA Low Top Sneaker in Gray, $89; cariuma.com

Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean OCA Low Top Sneaker in Off-White, $89; cariuma.com