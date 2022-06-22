That Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Skate Shoes Even Easier to Wear

Slip On Skate Pro Sneakers

Skate shoes aren't just for skaters, despite their name and design. Over the years, plenty of celebrities, supermodels, and everyday customers alike have hopped on board (pun intended) the trend and deemed them fashionable footwear. That's also probably why Cariuma, a vegan shoe brand that Dame Helen Mirren has worn, has become so popular.

Cariuma is all about creating comfortable shoes that are not only good looking, but also good for the environment — and one of those styles is a best-selling skate shoe that just got a major makeover. The result is a slip-on skate shoe that's built for ease, performance, and durability, which launched on June 21 in honor of Go Skateboarding Day.

According to the brand, it's been one of the most-requested silhouettes by customers within its skateboard community, which can be seen via its Instagram comments. Cariuma heard its customer's requests and delivered.

Crafted from LWG-certified premium suede and organic cotton canvas, the sneakers have a lace-free design that makes them incredibly easy to slip on and off. They feature a reinforced toe area that's rip-resistant, along with a snug mid-foot band that secures your arches and a mamona oil, bio-based cork insert to provide superior comfort while walking (or skating). Plus, the bottom of each shoe is made from a 100 percent slip-resistant natural rubber with a unique design for shock absorption and grip.

They're great for those activities where you need to quickly throw on shoes and go, like walking your dog, running errands, and going through the TSA line at the airport. The new Cariuma Slip-On Skate shoes are made-to-order to ensure the company doesn't create excess pairs, too. You can pre-order a pair now for $85 in five different colors, and they are expected to ship by July 29 at the latest.

Like with all Cariuma styles, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through its own on-the-ground reforestation program. Stylish shoes that are affordable, comfortable, and good for the planet? Yes, please.

Scroll down to slip your feet into the newest Cariuma skate sneakers this summer!

