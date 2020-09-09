Internet Entrepreneur Jay Jones Set To Hit Six Figures In Sales Working Through Instagram DM's

Jay Jones

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / The 23-year-old Entrepreneur who originally grew up in Shropshire, United Kingdom, has been running an online marketing company throughout the last 12 months. However, only in the last 5 months has Jay really driven his businesses sales through the roof by expanding his target market.

Jay Jones began his early entrepreneurial career when he learnt how to trade stocks and shares, making what he describes as ‘a good return' on his investments, Jay decided to come away from this when the pandemic first broke out, due to the stock market being in freefall and very unpredictable. During the start of our current pandemic around 6 months ago, Jay began his new venture, where he helps businesses and brands grown their online social media presence.

While having a thorough and in depth conversation with Jay, we asked him what made him begin this business venture and where did the idea of his businesses come from? "At the beginning of the pandemic I noticed a lot of businesses were struggling, desperately paying thousands of pounds on promotion with nothing to show for it. After a lot of thought, I knew there was a niche in the market that I could target and ultimately I could help grow. Therefore I started reaching out to businesses via any way that I possibly could, proposing how I could help scale their business, brand and social media presence".

One of the biggest obstacles Jay faced when launching his business was the competition within the industry, but his passion for putting the customer first and having great customer relations helped his business grow and challenge his competition from the very start.

Jay is making huge steps towards his success in 2020, teaming up with some of the world's leading celebrities and influencers to help scale his customers online presence, alongside giving out thousands of pounds worth of cash and prizes along the way!

If you are a business, brand or social media influencer who is looking to grow your social media presence, you can reach Jay on his Instagram (@Jayjones.1)

