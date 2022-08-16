Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size, Share 2022 | Worldwide Demands, Latest Technology, Developed Regions Data, Growth Opportunities, Future Prospects, Challenges, Competition Pattern, Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis Till 2028

Industry Research
·13 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Internet Entertainment Platform Market” 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Internet Entertainment Platform Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Internet Entertainment Platform market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

Get a Sample PDF of the report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21451868

Internet entertainment refers to entertainment projects that use TCP/IP and rely on the Internet to participate in single or multiple colleagues, such as Internet chat, games, watching movies, listening to music and other entertainment. Compared with traditional entertainment, Internet entertainment is no longer needed Specific tools only need a computer or mobile phone.

The report focuses on the Internet Entertainment Platform market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides strategies for companies to overcome threats posed by COVID-19.

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this Internet Entertainment Platform market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Internet Entertainment Platform Market Report 2022-2028

Internet Entertainment Platform Market Top Manufacturers Analysis: The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

  • GREE, Inc

  • Twitter

  • Facebook

  • Valve Corporation

  • Google

  • Tencent

  • Alibaba

  • DOYU

  • Guangzhou Huya Information Technology

  • Apple

  • Baidu

  • Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment

  • Hubei Shengtian Network Technology

  • Hangzhou Shunwang

  • Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd.

The report focuses on the Internet Entertainment Platform market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Internet Entertainment Platform market.

Based On Product Types, the Internet Entertainment Platform market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

  • Game

  • Music

  • Read

  • Live Broadcast

  • Others

Based On Applications, the Internet Entertainment Platform market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

  • PC

  • Mobile Phone

  • Others

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21451868

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

  • United States

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

  • Other Regions

Major Highlights of Internet Entertainment Platform Market Report:

  • Define and discuss the growth of the global Internet Entertainment Platform market

  • Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Internet Entertainment Platform market

  • To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

  • The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Internet Entertainment Platform market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Internet Entertainment Platform performance.

  • The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

  • It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Internet Entertainment Platform market.

  • This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Internet Entertainment Platform market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

  • The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

  • The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

  • Data regarding the Internet Entertainment Platform Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

  • Region-based analysis of the Internet Entertainment Platform Industry market:

  • The Internet Entertainment Platform Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • Which are the five top players of the Internet Entertainment Platform market?

  • How will the Internet Entertainment Platform market change in the upcoming years?

  • Which product and application will take a share of the Internet Entertainment Platform market?

  • What are the drivers and restraints of the Internet Entertainment Platform market?

  • Which regional market will show the highest growth?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Internet Entertainment Platform market throughout the forecast period?

  • What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

  • What are the challenges to grow in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

  • Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

  • What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21451868

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Internet Entertainment Platform market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Internet Entertainment Platform Market Forecast Report 2022-2028:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Game
1.2.3 Music
1.2.4 Read
1.2.5 Live Broadcast
1.2.6 Others
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 PC
1.3.3 Mobile Phone
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Internet Entertainment Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Internet Entertainment Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Internet Entertainment Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Internet Entertainment Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Internet Entertainment Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 Internet Entertainment Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 Internet Entertainment Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 Internet Entertainment Platform Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Internet Entertainment Platform Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Internet Entertainment Platform Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Internet Entertainment Platform Revenue
3.4 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Internet Entertainment Platform Revenue in 2021
3.5 Internet Entertainment Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Internet Entertainment Platform Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Internet Entertainment Platform Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Internet Entertainment Platform Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 Internet Entertainment Platform Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Internet Entertainment Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.3 North America Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4 United States
6.5 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.3 Europe Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 U.K.
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Nordic Countries
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
8.4 China
8.5 Japan
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Southeast Asia
8.8 India
8.9 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.3 Latin America Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4 Mexico
9.5 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Internet Entertainment Platform Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4 Turkey
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 GREE, Inc
11.1.1 GREE, Inc Company Detail
11.1.2 GREE, Inc Business Overview
11.1.3 GREE, Inc Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.1.4 GREE, Inc Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 GREE, Inc Recent Development
11.2 Twitter
11.2.1 Twitter Company Detail
11.2.2 Twitter Business Overview
11.2.3 Twitter Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.2.4 Twitter Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Twitter Recent Development
11.3 Facebook
11.3.1 Facebook Company Detail
11.3.2 Facebook Business Overview
11.3.3 Facebook Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.3.4 Facebook Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 Facebook Recent Development
11.4 Valve Corporation
11.4.1 Valve Corporation Company Detail
11.4.2 Valve Corporation Business Overview
11.4.3 Valve Corporation Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.4.4 Valve Corporation Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Valve Corporation Recent Development
11.5 Google
11.5.1 Google Company Detail
11.5.2 Google Business Overview
11.5.3 Google Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.5.4 Google Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Google Recent Development
11.6 Tencent
11.6.1 Tencent Company Detail
11.6.2 Tencent Business Overview
11.6.3 Tencent Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.6.4 Tencent Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Tencent Recent Development
11.7 Alibaba
11.7.1 Alibaba Company Detail
11.7.2 Alibaba Business Overview
11.7.3 Alibaba Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.7.4 Alibaba Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Alibaba Recent Development
11.8 DOYU
11.8.1 DOYU Company Detail
11.8.2 DOYU Business Overview
11.8.3 DOYU Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.8.4 DOYU Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 DOYU Recent Development
11.9 Guangzhou Huya Information Technology
11.9.1 Guangzhou Huya Information Technology Company Detail
11.9.2 Guangzhou Huya Information Technology Business Overview
11.9.3 Guangzhou Huya Information Technology Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.9.4 Guangzhou Huya Information Technology Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Guangzhou Huya Information Technology Recent Development
11.10 Apple
11.10.1 Apple Company Detail
11.10.2 Apple Business Overview
11.10.3 Apple Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.10.4 Apple Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Apple Recent Development
11.11 Baidu
11.11.1 Baidu Company Detail
11.11.2 Baidu Business Overview
11.11.3 Baidu Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.11.4 Baidu Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 Baidu Recent Development
11.12 Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment
11.12.1 Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment Company Detail
11.12.2 Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment Business Overview
11.12.3 Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.12.4 Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment Recent Development
11.13 Hubei Shengtian Network Technology
11.13.1 Hubei Shengtian Network Technology Company Detail
11.13.2 Hubei Shengtian Network Technology Business Overview
11.13.3 Hubei Shengtian Network Technology Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.13.4 Hubei Shengtian Network Technology Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 Hubei Shengtian Network Technology Recent Development
11.14 Hangzhou Shunwang
11.14.1 Hangzhou Shunwang Company Detail
11.14.2 Hangzhou Shunwang Business Overview
11.14.3 Hangzhou Shunwang Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.14.4 Hangzhou Shunwang Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 Hangzhou Shunwang Recent Development
11.15 Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd.
11.15.1 Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd. Company Detail
11.15.2 Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd. Business Overview
11.15.3 Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd. Internet Entertainment Platform Introduction
11.15.4 Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Internet Entertainment Platform Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 Beijing Zhizhetianxia Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details

Detailed TOC of Global Internet Entertainment Platform Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/21451868

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.