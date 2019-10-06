Internet duped into thinking Robert Kraft was buying Senators

For a brief moment, many had believed Robert Kraft was buying the Ottawa Senators from Eugene Melnyk. (Getty Images)

On Saturday, a Snapchat post from Kathryn Kraft, somebody believed to be New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s granddaughter, hinted to the belief that the American businessman was in the midst of purchasing the Ottawa Senators.

After seeing this Snapchat, many NHL fans thought that Melnyk was possibly on the way out and that the Sens would have new ownership.





Pure speculation but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft might be buying the Ottawa Senators.



That would be crazy. https://t.co/J8Nfg6I08E — Sergei (@berezin_goal) October 5, 2019

If Robert Kraft is buying the @Senators, the @CanadianTire Centre needs to immediately renamed the @kraftdinner Centre. Sorry CT. — Rob Trembinski (@SellingTheSault) October 6, 2019

Wait is Robert Kraft buying the Senators? — Dolphins 0-4 #TankForTua #FinsUp Leafs 2-0-1 (@LetsGoBlueJays2) October 5, 2019

Did Melynk just sell the #Sens to Kathryn kraft — Pressbox (@Pressbox2013) October 5, 2019

The rumour, however, turned out to be false. Hours after the Snapchat started making waves, NHL insider John Shannon stifled the speculation.

I’m sorry to break it to @Senators fans, but Robert Kraft is not...NOT... looking into buying the Ottawa team.



There are people kicking tires on the Sens, but Kraft is not one of them. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) October 5, 2019

Yup. Just when Senators fans thought they were done with Melnyk, it turned out, they were still stuck with him.

But this now raises the question: Why would Kathryn Kraft, the granddaughter of Robert Kraft, post such a misleading message on Snapchat?

Well, as Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported Sunday morning, Robert Kraft doesn’t have a granddaughter by the name of Kathryn at all.

No wonder the NHL was so surprised at yesterday's social media post that purported to connect Robert Kraft to the Ottawa Senators: A New England Patriots spokesperson says Kraft doesn't have a granddaughter named Kathryn. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 6, 2019

So why did Kathryn Kraft snapchat such a dubious post? We may never know. What we do know is that she made a disgruntled fan base believe its heavily disliked owner was relinquishing control, only to find out he isn’t going anywhere.

