Internet duped into thinking Robert Kraft was buying Senators

For a brief moment, many had believed Robert Kraft was buying the Ottawa Senators from Eugene Melnyk. (Getty Images)

On Saturday, a Snapchat post from Kathryn Kraft, somebody believed to be New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s granddaughter, hinted to the belief that the American businessman was in the midst of purchasing the Ottawa Senators.

After seeing this Snapchat, many NHL fans thought that Melnyk was possibly on the way out and that the Sens would have new ownership.


The rumour, however, turned out to be false. Hours after the Snapchat started making waves, NHL insider John Shannon stifled the speculation.

Yup. Just when Senators fans thought they were done with Melnyk, it turned out, they were still stuck with him.

But this now raises the question: Why would Kathryn Kraft, the granddaughter of Robert Kraft, post such a misleading message on Snapchat?

Well, as Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported Sunday morning, Robert Kraft doesn’t have a granddaughter by the name of Kathryn at all.

So why did Kathryn Kraft snapchat such a dubious post? We may never know. What we do know is that she made a disgruntled fan base believe its heavily disliked owner was relinquishing control, only to find out he isn’t going anywhere.

