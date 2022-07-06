Internet couldn't resist mocking Aaron Rodgers' odd first tattoo

Aaron Rodgers getting his first tattoo was probably going to become fodder for jokes regardless of what he put in his skin, but he certainly gave the internet enough material to go above and beyond.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback unveiled the ink on Wednesday via Instagram, shouting out Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi for the work. Here it is:

The caption from Rodgers:

First tattoo. From the 🐐 himself @balazsbercsenyi

Grateful for his mastery and friendship 💪🏼❤️ 🇭🇺

Then Bercsenyi:

There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements #

What does the tattoo mean? Apparently we will have to wait until Bercsenyi is ready to talk about it to find out.

The tattoo is certainly well done as a matter of execution, but it is also an extremely busy piece, featuring imagery from multiple spiritual sources, constellations, a mysterious eye and two lions. It is an odd tattoo, but it's hard to deny it's not a very Aaron Rodgers tattoo at this point.

And because it was Rodgers, a litany of Twitter accounts couldn't resist making jokes once a picture of the tattoo was posted. You can be the judge on which is the best one:

Tattoo artist: “What do you wanna do today?”



Aaron Rodgers: “Have you ever heard Kyrie Irving talk?”



Artist: “Say no more, fam.” https://t.co/YJ4GZUu1KR — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) July 6, 2022

this is a load screen in an Assassin's Creed game https://t.co/neG49JHUJ3 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) July 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers got the map to Waterworld tattooed on his arm: pic.twitter.com/5lfXol6oLR — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 6, 2022

A sneak peak into Aaron Rodgers room https://t.co/oJcdq7d3ME pic.twitter.com/B4yMLpARMX — Josh Rapoport (@joshsdumbhandle) July 6, 2022

First tattoo. From the 🐐 himself, @DougTheGarfieldGuy. Grateful for his mastery and friendship.



There's a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I'll share a little more about that one day. pic.twitter.com/UgTYnOdgRj — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 6, 2022

some chick told Aaron Rodgers he was an aquamarine rising sun and the rest is history https://t.co/HyZ4lfroqo — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) July 6, 2022

so Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and by the looks of things it's a collage of every facebook group your unhinged friends from high school belong to pic.twitter.com/rIEGt4bpnk — ya girl (@goldengateblond) July 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is my favorite Banana Republic t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/nFlfFIYOuH — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) July 6, 2022