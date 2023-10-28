Internet blackout leaves Gaza ambulances racing towards explosions to search for wounded

Palestinians are using mosque loudspeakers usually used for call to prayer to communicate with residents - Anadolu Agency

Paramedics in Gaza are blindly driving towards explosions because Israeli-imposed internet blackouts are preventing the injured from calling for help.

‌Israel on Friday night launched a wave of air strikes across the Palestinian enclave causing huge fireballs to rise from the sky.

‌Desperate Palestinians in the besieged territory are using mosque loudspeakers to talk with each other while communication systems remain down.

‌Video footage posted online overnight showed mosques broadcasting anguished emergency messages using speaker systems that usually would deliver the call to prayer.

‌“The communications have been cut,” stated one message broadcast over the mosques’s loudspeakers, “all help from the outside world has been cut. Oh, Allah only you are left.. we are dependent on your strength over theirs.”

A wounded Palestinian man is taken to an ambulance after an Israeli air strike - Mohammed Abu Elsebah / Avalon

‌Israel appears to have cut all internet access in the Gaza Strip, causing a near total information blackout that continued through Saturday morning as its troops mounted an incursion in the north.

Media organisations, including the Telegraph, have lost contact with colleagues on the ground, making it difficult to confirm what has taken place in the blockaded strip since Friday night.

Some reports have trickled through, including a dispatch from BBC Gaza correspondent Rushdi Abualouf, who described the situation as “total chaos”.

“There was a huge bombardment in the north of Gaza strip on a scale we’ve never seen before,” he reported on Saturday.

“Huge flames could be seen rising into the sky – it seemed they were using different types of bombs.”

Ambulance drivers have no means of coordinating due to the internet outages, he added.

“At the hospital here ambulance drivers told me they couldn’t communicate with anyone, so they were just driving in the direction of the explosions.”

“There’s been panic everywhere, even here in Khan Younis, where the bombing was less, as people try to reach family members in other areas to check they are safe, but the phones have been cut off.”‌

Palestinian medics inspect a damaged Ambulance hit by an Israeli air strike inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis - AP

The Committee to Protect Journalists has warned the world is “losing a window into the reality” of the conflict because of the lack of internet in Gaza. It also said that the lack of information could lead to a flood of “deadly propaganda, dis-and misinformation”.‌

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa radio station is one of the few media networks still operating in Gaza. It reported on Saturday that Israeli forces had committed 53 “massacres” of Palestinians during a series of large raids on Friday night and Saturday morning.‌

It came as the World Health Organisation said it had completely lost touch with its staff on the ground.‌

“The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief, wrote in a post on Twitter.

‌“The evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter,” he added.

‌Wafaa Abdul Rahman, the director of a feminist organisation based in Ramallah, told the Associated Press that she hadn’t heard for hours from family in central Gaza.

Lost all contact with team in Gaza

‌“We’ve been seeing these horrible things and massacres when it’s live on TV, so now what will happen when there’s a total blackout?” she said.

‌Melanie Ward, the chief executive officer of British NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians, said: “As Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment continues to intensify, and a large-scale ground operation looks imminent, we have lost all contact with our team in Gaza this evening.”

‌“The world must not be silent. Our political leaders must not continue to give the green light for atrocities to be committed in Gaza, and should remember their responsibility to protect Palestinian civilians from these crimes. We need a ceasefire now, and an immediate end to these unprecedented horrors.”

‌The Israeli military has said it is “expanding” its ground activity in northern Gaza, but so far has not confirmed whether a full-scale invasion is underway.

‌There have been reports of intense street battles between Hamas and the Israeli military in Beit Hanoun as well as in parts of the eastern Gaza Strip.

‌Friday night’s sudden surge of Israeli raids follows a series of smaller operations earlier this week in which commandos targeted Hamas compounds and anti-tank sites.‌

Palestinians in Gaza already have extremely limited access to food, water and electricity after Israel declared a “total siege” of the area in the early stages of the war on Hamas.

