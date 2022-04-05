Internationally recognized conductor Boris Brott dead after being hit by a car in Hamilton

Boris Brott was the artistic director, conductor and founder of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada. He was also the artistic director and conductor of the Orchestre classique de Montreal. (Boris Brott - image credit)

Maestro Boris Brott, artistic director and conductor of the Orchestre classique de Montreal, has died after he was hit by a car in Hamilton on Tuesday. He was 78.

The orchestra shared the news in a Facebook post that called him its "heart and soul."

"The entire OCM family is in a state of shock and disbelief," the orchestra's leadership said in the post.

"[He was] an extraordinary ambassador of classical music, recognized beyond our borders, a mentor to countless young musicians and a very dear friend to many among them. His sudden death leaves a deep void in the music community and a great sadness in our hearts."

CBC Hamilton

Born in 1944, Brott had a strong connection with Hamilton. He was the founding artistic director of its Brott Music Festival and the National Academy Orchestra, a training orchestra that is also based in the city.

He was also internationally recognized and held posts in Europe and the United States during his storied career. He became an officer of the Order of Canada in 1987.

Brott, who was also a motivational speaker and cultural ambassador, was also a member of the Order of Ontario and an officer of the Order of Quebec.

He received an honorary doctorate from the Schulich School of Music at McGill University in 2013.