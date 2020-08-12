International Youth Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Youth Day With WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings and Quotes

International Youth Day (IYD) is a day designated by the United Nations recognising the youth. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. International Youth Day gives an opportunity to celebrate and young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives. The first IYD was observed on August 12, 2000. As we observe International Youth Day 2020, we bring to you International Youth Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for free download online. Our list also includes International Youth Day 2020 WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, quotes GIFs, HD Images and SMS to send on the occasion. Send these Happy Youth Day Images and celebrate the occasion. The day puts on spotlight the potential of the youth and how their growth can be accelerated through various means. It is also to engage youth from different parts of the globe to understand cultures, traditions, ethnicities among many others. International Youth Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of UN-Designated Day that Focuses on Development of Youths.

International Youth Day 2020 theme is "Youth Engagement for Global Action". It seeks to highlight the ways in which young people at the local, national and global levels engage. The day is an opportunity for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide. On the observance, various IYD concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings involving national and local government officials and youth organisations take place around the world. Meanwhile, you can also share these International Youth Day Photos on social media and create awareness about the day. National Youth Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History, Theme and Celebrations to Mark Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary.

International Youth Day Wallpaper

Quote Reads: “Youth Is Happy Because It Has the Capacity to See Beauty. Anyone Who Keeps the Ability to See Beauty Never Grows Old.”

― Franz Kafka

International Youth Day 2020 Wallpaper

Quote Reads: “Youth Is About the Only Thing Worth Having, and That Is About the Only Thing Youth Has.” - Edgar Watson Howe

International Youth Day Images

